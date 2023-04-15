When I travel to church each Sunday morning, I pass by a one-room schoolhouse that has been converted into a home and an old dilapidated house in a wooded area. Both of them bring back memories from my early school days. The one-room schoolhouse was formally Ressler School and is located on Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township. One teacher, Kermit Hollenbach, taught all subjects in grades 4, 5, and 6. The dilapidated house, which is in plain view from the school, served as a migrant house for farm workers who picked tomatoes on the former Miller farm.
In 1954, I was in the fifth grade at Ressler School. At the start of the school year, I had my first experience of going to school with migrant children (one boy and two girls). I only remember the boy named Willie (probably because I was known as Billy and to me it sounded similar). The migrant children lived in a house built by Mr. Miller to house his workers when the tomato harvesting was occurring. Although I had no feelings of discrimination or superiority toward the new students, not all the students felt that way.
One of the “macho” school males decided to assert his masculinity and superiority over someone less fortunate. He brought a pair of pliers to do some harm to Willie (in today’s world students bring guns to school for such purposes). Fortunately, the teacher heard of the plot and confiscated the pliers before any harm was done. The migrant children were only there for 2-3 months before they had to move on after the tomato harvest was over.
I looked at the migrant children as an equal because both our families were struggling to make a living as best we could. The only difference was our skin color. In 1951 our family began growing tomatoes on the family farm to sell to the Chef-Boyardee cannery at Milton. I remember the year because we got recognition for having produced the tomato crop with the highest quality in the state of Pennsylvania. Our family harvested all the tomatoes planted on our farm without any outside help. At that time I was only 8 years old but still remember how heavy the 5/8 bushel baskets were to carry. I would pick tomatoes and carry the basket until it was about three-quarters full and then let it set and carried tomatoes back to the basket until it was full. I particularly remember the day when I picked 50 baskets in one day and thought it was a great accomplishment. I think my home experience definitely contributed to my acceptance of migrant children as equals.
Many years passed by and Mr. Miller and our family no longer raised tomatoes on our farms. Mr. Miller was no longer able to continue his farming operation and was retired from the farm. One day a knock came to his door. When he opened the door there was a full-grown man named Willie standing there asking for a job. It was the same Willie whose parents picked tomatoes on the farm many years before. Mr. Miller invited him in to stay for a while but had to tell him he was retired and could not provide any work for him. He assured him if he had work, he would certainly hire him. I’m sure Mr. Miller must have felt some pride that he had such a positive influence on a young boy’s life that he would return as a man and ask for employment. Mr. Miller is no longer living but his legacy still lived on in Willie.
Willie remembered a place from his youth where his family was treated fairly and provided with a house to live in, a place where he could have fun and play in the small stream that flowed by the house, a place he could call home if only for a short time. Even though Willie experienced some discrimination at our school, he recognized the feeling that someone cared about him and his family.
Most people who drive past the migrant house today see it as an old dilapidated building in the woods. When I drive by it on Sundays, I see it as a place a young boy named Willie formed cherished memories that lasted a lifetime.
There will always be bullies in the world who like to show their superiority over others, but if children have a firm anchor to grasp onto, they will still flourish. Will you furnish that anchor for someone in need, just as Mr. Miller did for Willie?
William Renn lives in Sunbury.