Many good ideas about ways to improve a downtown business district pop up every day, but sometimes it’s just hard to know where to share your thoughts or visions.
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) is making it easy for anyone who enjoys spending time in downtown Lewisburg to pass along ideas as well as participate in discussions that will lead to priorities and plans for the downtown business district in the years ahead.
The group that works to ensure that the downtown “remains the heart and soul of Lewisburg” is inviting anyone who wants to help to join them during one of two town hall style meetings this week. The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. today and another will kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday. Both will be held at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership offices at 328 Market St.
“We want to hear from the community regarding what they see as priorities in our downtown,” Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Assistant Lynn Ragusea said.
“We are working together with the Bucknell Management 400 class to lead these meetings in order to collect perceptions and opinions of what Lewisburg does well and what needs work,” Ragusea said. “This is an information gathering meeting to help us to draw out our next five-year strategic plan.”
Lewisburg has been fortunate through the years to have a low vacancy rate within its downtown business district. The LDP was formed after 13 first-floor business locations became vacant in 1999. Since 2004, Lewisburg has maintained a 2 percent vacancy rate among business locations along Market Street.
“The spirit of collaboration that formed the LDP has broadened and strengthened, resulting in Lewisburg’s burgeoning vibrancy,” the organization writes on its website. “But there is a level of vibrancy that we have not seen yet downtown, and the current strategic plan sets a road map to get there.”
Moving forward, the LDP says it plans to pursue economic development, promotion, historic preservation and design, and organization as it builds its future. LDP currently sponsors the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival and Polar Bear Plunge, summer craft fair and sidewalk sales, and the fall festival featuring the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication event.
It also coordinates sales event and promotional planning, offers support for existing and new businesses, conducts the Ambassador Program where LDP volunteers visit downtown businesses several times a year to share information and it maintains the lewisburgpa.com website and a Facebook page: @downtownlewisburg.
“We really want to make sure that we are getting the public’s input as to what they see as priorities for downtown Lewisburg instead of that coming from just inside our organization,” Ragusea told us this week. “The downtown is for all of us, and we want to make sure that the community feels pride in it and part of it.”
The town hall meetings tonight and tomorrow will go a long way to achieving those goals, and we look forward to reporting the results.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Dgitial Editor Dave Hilliard.