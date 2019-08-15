As Hank Baylor laid out in his My Turn in The Daily Item (Aug. 8), I too feel the election process was hijacked by a handful of Union County individuals as they chose the Republican candidate, David Rowe, to represent the rest of Union and Snyder counties. The unfortunate part of this is that they are counting on the dutiful Republican voters of the 85th District to show up and vote Republican like we have been taught to do. By doing what is expected of us, we’re completing the process and allowing these few individuals to decide by whom and how we should be represented in Harrisburg ... with no input from the rest of us.
Make no mistake, it is our responsibility as citizens to vote. It is also our responsibility to act when we see an injustice being committed. Please don’t feel obligated to vote for the Republican nominee just because he’s a Republican and that’s what you’ve been taught or directed to do by the dysfunctional Union County GOP.
You have choices in this special election and you need to make a decision that you can live with. My opinion is Mr. Rowe is the least qualified candidate. My vote will be for Mr. Moyer the other Republican, as a write-in candidate.
Patricia F. Hughes,
Lewisburg