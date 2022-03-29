I read Carl Golden’s Opinion “Trump, the insurrection, Nixon’s pardon,” (March 11).
The article stated that nearly 48 years ago, President Gerald Ford granted a “full, free and absolute pardon to Richard Nixon,” shielding the former president from prosecution.
Ford took “the easy way out.”
What Ford didn’t realize is that he also created an elected position that was above the law. Fifty years later the United States would have to deal with a president who also considered himself above the law, when he directed the siege on the U.S. Capitol to overthrow our democracy on January 6, 2021 for a dictatorship.
Almost 20 states have changed their voter rights laws so that the majority party can throw out the popular vote and send in their party’s Electoral College vote. When this happens we have a dictatorship.
Department of Justice’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has promised we will see fairness in our voter rights. When will we see that happen? The elections are getting closer.
If we don’t issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department to have former president Donald Trump, who directed a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, we will again, in less than 50 years, face losing our democracy. Only this time they will not make the same mistakes.
We have many politicians right now who are capable and willing to do so.
Carl Golden said we need to depend on Merrick Garland to determine if we take the easy way out or face up to our problem and fix it. So help us God.
If we don’t make our leaders abide by our laws, we will lose our Democracy.
Lt. Col. Earl E. Brown,
USMC (Retired)
Selinsgrove