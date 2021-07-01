Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations recently said that we are at “the very edge of the abyss” of accelerating and runaway climate change. We now face the end of human civilization as we know it.
One of the first things that often come out of the mouths of climate change deniers or those who minimize it like Fred Keller is “hasn’t the climate always been changing?” Yes, the planet’s climate has changed substantially in the past, but what the questioner evidently doesn’t seem to understand that human civilization has developed during the very stable climate period of the last 10,000 years with a climate during which global averages stayed within a range of one degree Celsius.
The great periods of extinction of the past were caused by natural events, but today’s accelerating climate and extinction events are the result of human activity.
Every four years the agencies of the federal government produce the National Climate Assessment. The last was produced in 2018 by the agencies of the Trump Administration. It concluded that we have only 10 years to make very significant changes or we will reach the point where feedback loops reinforce the process of climate change and it will no longer be able to be stopped by our actions. We will pass the tipping point. This conclusion mirrors the conclusion of the International Panel on Climate Change, IPCC. We have already lost two years. Accelerating Climate Change means a breakdown of the life systems on which we are utterly dependent. We have lived our lives as something separate from the rest of the living world, that somehow we are the masters of the planet. We are not the creators of earth’s living, hydraulic, or climatic systems yet in our utter ignorance and/or greed we have imposed our destruction upon them with contempt for all life.
We know now what we are doing to the earth’s systems on which we are dependent. Too many choose ignorance rather than accept and seek truth. There is nothing to stop our headlong rush to the collapse of our civilization, but that we stop ourselves. Will we act before the collapse has proceeded to the point if irreversibility? Are we consumed with a death wish?
It comes down to a choice that each of us must make. Do we choose ignorance, self-absorption, and indolence or know truth and act. We each have our individual responsibility to do what we can. And there are countless things we can do. We can change the way we do things without changing our quality of life. I’ve gone from an omnivore to a vegan diet without reducing the quality of my life. I have done many more things, but there is so much more to do. Can you plant some trees? The changes we must make will actually improve our lives such as giving us air that won’t make us sick.
Government at all levels must act and we must use our political influence to get governments to act now with urgent and meaningful action. The Republican Party of the United States is the only major political party in the world that fails to recognize the climate crisis we face. It has stood in the way of action for decades to protect the profits of their wealthy and corporate masters and they have chosen ignorance over knowledge.
Here in Pennsylvania, the Republican-led legislature is passing bill after bill to promote the gas industry at a time when we should be moving rapidly away from carbon fuels. The previous president called climate change a hoax.
Do you care about those who will follow you? Or will you just keep on bathed in ignorance, greed, and indolence? Do you favor life or death?
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg