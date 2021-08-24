It’s human nature that when someone feels financially rich, she/he spends more and focuses less on controlling her/his costs.
This happens in industry as well. For example, in the early 1980s, with oil prices skyrocketing, oil companies went on a spending spree by hiring excess administrative staff (“administrative bloat”) and increasing employees’ salaries, including million dollar executive salaries.
Then, when the oil market crashed in 1986, oil companies were forced to cut costs to survive. And then, when oil prices rebounded oil companies jettisoned their cost cutting measures and went back to spending.
I thought of this propensity to abandon efforts to control costs when revenue is good after reading The Daily Item article about Mr. Michael Pascucci’s $30 million donation to Bucknell for scholarships.
While I applaud Mr. Pascucci’s desire to help financially struggling students — anyone who benefits from post-secondary education, whether it be college or trade school, should give back — my thought was what effect will this massive influx of revenue have on BU’s efforts to reduce their operating costs so they can reduce their tuition.
This is not a thought without evidence. In an August 2019 Chronicle of Higher Education report, subtitled “How Presidencies go Wrong,” four out of five university presidents listed “…’developing new sources of revenue’ as their biggest institutional challenge.” Contrast this with the challenge at community colleges: Provide a quality education at the lowest possible cost, both to students and taxpayers (in other words, getting taxpayers to foot the bill doesn’t count).
This emphasis on revenue instead of operating cost reduction is evident in The Daily Item Aug. 10 article statement that “most of the funding will support unrestricted financial aid…” (most?). Inherent in this statement is the fact that financial aid is needed.
This was not always the case before the 1980s when the federal government began providing taxpayer funded student loans to aid low-income students. In response to this unlimited revenue source, the academic industry increased its tuition to maximize their take of taxpayer money so it could, like the oil companies, hire excess administrative staff and increase employees’ salaries, including million-dollar executive salaries.
The result: Mr. Pascucci’s $30 million donation will not pay for as many students to attend Bucknell as it could have if tuition had been kept affordable without requiring students to incur lifelong debt, currently at $1.5 trillion.
And how would the academic industry reduce tuition? By reducing its labor costs using the same techniques any other business uses: Eliminate excess administrative and teaching employees and placing a cap on executive salaries.
To be sure, some universities are getting the message about the need to make their product affordable without donations or taxpayer money. Lackawanna College, for instance, advertises that it offers a quality education at “competitive prices” ($16,000 a year). Another example: Susquehanna University has controlled its labor costs; its administrative staff is 100 less than BU’s, it’s professors’ average salary is $30,000 less, and its president collects half of the BU president, according to the Chronicle database. This has allowed SU to charge a lower tuition — $53,000 a year vs. $60,000 a year at Bucknell, for the same degree.
Bottom line: It’s no secret that the academic industry’s reputation has declined due in part both to the public’s perception that the industry’s product is financially unaffordable, and, that the industry has not been a good steward of taxpayer dollars, as evidenced by the million-dollar executive salaries and a teaching staff that cannot be reduced as enrollment decreases (that tenure thing). Given this perception, it would be beneficial to the industry if it would at least appear to control their operating costs so they can lower the tuition students pay without resorting to donations or taxpayer money.
To paraphrase President Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address, “Ask, not how can you maximize donations/tax money to increase revenue, but how can you maximize the number of college-educated citizens with the donations/tax money you’re given.”
Imagine how many more Mr. Pascuccis there would be if the academic industry adopted this mindset.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.