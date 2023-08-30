I can’t help myself from making this observation on the the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, which left us with Martin Luther King, Jr.’s inspiring and aspirational “I have a dream speech.”
I find it disheartening so much of the voting public appears unwilling to embrace lessons of history, move to a more enlightened self-awareness, or have any working knowledge of how democracy, even a flawed representative democracy such as our own, and civil, reasoned debate essential to its success, ideally should work.
Exhibit “A” is the uncritical embrace of Donald Trump by so many of the base of what used to be the Republican Party; Exhibit “B” is the tactical racism under the guise of the idiotic phrase, “anti-woke,” employed by opportunist wannabe, Ron DeSantis; Exhibit “C” is the cadre of office-holding, MAGA Republicans who still can’t see the forest on account of the trees, and out of lack of intellectual fervor, moral responsibility, capacity to favor the common good over short-term self-interest, or a combination of the three, cynically choose to continue to ride the Trump train.
The ironic reality is that it is way past time for so many simply to answer the call to “wake up!” What couldn’t be more clear is that we still have a long way to go toward improving that imperfect union and taking real, significant steps to get closer to that elusive dream.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg