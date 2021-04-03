The Daily Item has revealed what clear-thinking folks have known all along: The labor shortage, which is stunting economic growth, is being abetted by the federal government paying folks to stay home rather than work (March 27). As workers stay away, production drops, the economy lags, and shortages continue.
As some employers interviewed for Marcia Moore’s story said, we have plenty of work at good wages and benefits, but it’s difficult to get folks to come to work, or to stay at the job, when they can get an adequate amount of money doing nothing.
Unfortunately, this very costly federal policy, contrived to stimulate the economy, is crippling business by stimulating a labor shortage.
The result? Machines sit idle, generating overhead, production drops, and businesses fail. Some stimulation! Perhaps it’s only those of us who are paying for what our federal legislators are doling out can see the real effect of their largesse. It’s clear they can’t.
Ms. Moore is to be commended for calling out the Emperor’s new clothes.
David J. Elton,
Lewisburg