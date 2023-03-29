Rupert Murdoch, fibber-in-chief of Fox so-called news, stated quite clearly how American media and U.S. government functions. Murdoch said it’s not about red party or blue party politics, but about the green-goddess of the United States dollar, and the power she bestows. There can be no better example of the power of the goddess than the list of Congress members who voted to repeal the Obama era banking regulations designed to protect the public.
All Republicans in Congress voted to do away with these protections, and 14 Democratic legislators were powerless over the siren-song of the green goddess. Once again, money triumphs over honor.
But the most telling sign of the deceit, corruption and weakness of our elected officials lies with the co-author of the Dodd-Franks Banking Act, former Congressman Barney Frank. Upon retiring from Congress, Mr. Franks waltzed through the infamous revolving door of government service into the private sector of banking at Signature Bank — the very same one that just failed.
Frank lobbied (bribed) Congress vigorously to repeal the very same bill he wrote to restrict predatory banksters.
Barney Frank was an openly gay member of Congress, and served honorably for many years. He was considered a champion of the down-trodden in America’s currently evolving fascist state.
Now, if Barney Frank, a liberal, progressive, forward thinking Democrat can fall beguiled before the green enchantress, what does that tell you about the moral compass of the mad-hatters running the Republican Party today?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs