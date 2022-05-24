Why is it hard to find mental health care? Why is all health care so expensive? How do we fix the problem? We tried managed care and it didn’t work.
The idea of managed care seemed to make sense when I first heard about it 18 years ago. Managed care involved the concept that each of us would put our health insurance dollars into a common fund administered as something called a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) or Managed Care Organization (MCO). The idea was to have the HMO’s experts focus on making sure that we all stayed healthy, and the HMO would pay for our health care if we got sick. It seemed to make some sense.
The whole concept of health insurance is relatively new. The idea essentially grew out of wage and price controls initiated during World War II. Businesses sought ways to make one company more attractive than another without being able to offer higher wages. Some companies began to offer to pay for the health care of their employees and they sought insurance companies to help underwrite these expenses.
Until health insurance, the doctor/patient relationship was similar to any other merchant/consumer relationship. The consumer would seek the best care they could afford. The financial deal was always between the doctor and the patient. But with the advent of health insurance, the dynamics of the deal changed. The payer and the consumer were not the same person. In fact, the payer wasn’t even a person anymore.
This radical transformation in the health care payment system resulted in a number of significant changes. First, the bond between the provider and the purchaser of the doctor’s services dissolved and the payment arrangement became purely one of business between the provider and third-party payer. Second, health insurance companies based reimbursement system on one principle: It paid the bills and charged policyholders (employers) whatever it cost in the form of insurance premiums. The insurance companies started off paying those healthcare bills using a simple formula, which eventually became known as “cost-plus.” The cost-plus system reimbursed the doctor or hospital for services based upon their cost plus a reasonable profit.
This cost-plus system included no motivation for anyone to reduce costs. In fact, there were incentives to increase costs. If the hospital purchased a $1 box of Kleenex for the inflated price of $2.50, they could then sell it to the insurance company for $5, which would cover the company’s cost plus a sum of money to pay the hospital’s overhead (including executive salaries) and shareholder profit in private hospitals. In this manner, the wholesaler who sold the Kleenex for more than twice the normal price made money, the hospital made money to pay inflated salaries, the shareholders made money in the form of corporate profits, and the patient was happy because the bill for the Kleenex was paid. In addition, pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies were quickly rewarded for developing new and expensive drugs and technologies. Everyone was happy except for the folks who ultimately paid the bills: Business and government.
During these same years, Medicare, born in 1964, was expanded as an entitlement program. Medicare also worked on the cost-plus system, as did Medicaid to a lesser extent. As a result, government expenditures for health care costs also exploded. By the 1980s legislators began to get desperate for respite from a costly healthcare system which seemed to be draining the coffers of both business and government. After all, in 1952, healthcare costs represented only 4% of the gross national product, but by 2021 this cost escalated to more than 18%!
With the price of healthcare rising annually at double-digit rates, something had to be done. We could not spend all of America’s money on health care; some part of our budget had to be saved for food, clothes, housing, roads, schools, etc. That’s when the managed care companies began the big push. Managed care executives promised, if given the power and the opportunity to do so, to reduce the cost of health care and also increase quality. During the 1990s, managed care organizations grew to the point where most of our healthcare was being provided through MCOs. What’s next?
Now, with managed care companies paying for most of the health care, what has this radical shift in the provision of healthcare accomplished? At first, the cost of health care was held relatively static. But, after a brief pause, costs climbed higher. In addition, there is increasing evidence that managed care is adversely affecting quality. For example, some objective research in the American Journal of Public Health looked at 44 studies and found indications that managed care reduces the quality of care, particularly in patients with serious disorders. Subjectively, professionals who work in hospitals can testify to significant reductions in staff and programs as the result of managed care’s diminishing reimbursement rates. Outpatient practitioners have seen their patients lose access. This too is a very real cost, although not a financial one. I have never met a psychologist, physician, or nurse who was not an employee of a managed care company, who thought managed care improved the quality of care.
Managed care has weakened professional training in psychology and medical programs by eliminating their financial support system. A small part of the “profit” in traditional reimbursement systems was expected to be used to support the training of students and that funding is now largely gone. As a result, training programs are finding themselves increasingly strapped for funds and students are being shortchanged or dropped. Therefore, another hidden cost of managed care is a reduction in the number of well-trained health professionals over the next decade. Have you heard about difficulty finding nurses? Mental health professionals? Physicians? Managed care is partly responsible for the shortage. Meanwhile, many HMO executives have taken their windfall profits and left the field with their winnings.
Typical market-driven approaches will never be appropriate in relationship to the provision of care. The fundamental foundation of health care involves one compassionate human being helping another. Health insurance companies in America have continued to demand double-digit premium increases to help them move toward increased profitability and this is pushing the cost of healthcare beyond the reach of many individuals and businesses. The whole HMO experiment has turned into a national mess.
So, what are we to do? On one hand, we must control raging inflation in costs; on the other hand, we must find a way to deliver quality care to the people in our society. Obviously, there are several possible solutions, but none is perfect. Any solution must avoid the involvement of outside investors, whether it be venture capitalists or stockholders, who would primarily hold healthcare companies accountable for the financial bottom line, devoid of quality concerns.
One option is the Medical Savings Account (MSA). MSAs work by combining a high-deductible, catastrophic insurance policy with a Medical Savings Account that can be used to cover expenses below the deductible. But frankly, this model hasn’t worked very well over the last two decades and doesn’t address some of the other consequences of managed care. The solution chosen by every other industrialized nation in the world is the single-payer system. In this model, a single, government-funded program pays for the needs of all citizens.
Any solution will bring with it a new set of problems, but serious insurance reform is desperately needed. In any case, we know that the HMO experiment is a failure, and our current system of health care is collapsing. Let’s try something else. We can do better.
Dr. Stephen A. Ragusea is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg..