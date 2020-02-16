According to Sir John Glubb, the last stage before a nation or empire’s collapse is decadence. Decadence includes government and political corruption, corruption in the church, corruption of morality, racial and religious hate, the drug epidemic, corruption of the news media, crime and chaos in our streets, schools and churches. We are so bombarded with these each and every day in the news that we have become numb. Not wanting to hear anymore or even caring anymore. There are no answers to these problems. We are a nation truly divided, not able to govern ourselves or even live peaceably among each other anymore. We cannot tolerate other people’s opinions when they disagree with ours. People talk about a cultural civil war in earnest.
Other contributors to a nation’s decline are uncontrolled immigration without assimilation. No nation can sustain itself if it forgets or loses its identity. Massive debt is another contributor. We are $23 trillion in the red and neither political party is doing anything about it. In fact, some politicians running for the presidency are talking about spending more in the form of free entitlements. They are not telling us how they are going to pay for these entitlements or they tell us some fairytale ideas of how they are going to do it. Military overreach is another contributor. We are spread out all over the world, fighting other people’s wars, spilling our own blood, adding to the national debt and never winning anything. And the wars keep on going on. And the politicians say it’s to protect our liberties and freedoms. Stop spending on the war machine and bring the troops home.
The last and probably the most important contributor to a nation’s decline is human nature itself. We are a changed people. We are not the same people that made America some 244 years ago. We have lost the character and virtue of the original framers that started and built this nation from 13 colonies. We have lost our morality and have abandoned God. We live in an anything-goes culture as long as you agree with me. Any nation that does not have a purpose beyond living for today or that some great power is in control will not exist for long. We have lost our work ethic. We were once the nation of doers, workers and dreamers. Now we want our entitlements. Free education, free housing, guaranteed jobs with guaranteed wages, free health care and the lists goes on and we don’t want to work for these.
Why? Because some politicians in Washington say we can have them for free. Snowflakes. News flash! The only things that you are entitled to are the things that you are willing to work hard for. The people make up the foundation of any nation and the snowflake generations that are coming up really scare me. Seventy percent of millennials and 64 percent of the Generation X say they would vote for a socialist candidate for president. Do they not know anything?
They don’t know where we came from, who we are now or where we are going in the future. Sir John Glubb says that the average age of empires is 250 years. The Roman Empire lasted much longer but was brought down by the very same reasons as listed above. Two hundred and fifty years. We will be there in 2026. Or will we?
Stan Shingara lives in Elysburg.