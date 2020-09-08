As a child I remember watching a 1964 TV political ad showing a nuclear mushroom cloud explosion while a narrator stated a vote for Mr. Barry Goldwater, Republican presidential candidate that year, would result in a nuclear war that would annihilate the United State and plunge the country into anarchy void of law and order.
The ad convinced me that the Republican Party was evil.
I think of this ad whenever I watch the current political ad showing an elderly woman being attacked while calling 911 to no avail. The narrator states a vote for Mr. Joe Biden, our Democratic presidential candidate, would result in the elimination of the police, plunging the country into anarchy void of law and order.
This ad is intended to convince voters that the Democratic Party is evil.
Sadly, “Fear of the other guy” is an effective campaign strategy for manipulating voters because it plays on their emotions rather than their ability to reason, a trait that, if used, would motivate a voter to verify whether claims in political ads are true or not. After all, campaign ads, by definition, purposefully simplify an issue into a one-sided, right or wrong, 30-second sound bite.
In the case of the current political ad, it’s simple enough to read both Mr. Biden’s presidential plan and the Democratic Party 2020 Platform to learn that neither has any intention of eliminating police departments, a fact that President Trump learned himself during his live Fox News interview with Chris Wallace.
The other “fear of the other guy” strategy popular in today’s political ads is to claim that Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party want to convert the USA into a “socialist” country like Venezuela and North Korea.
This ad is, again, intended to convince voters that the Democratic Party is evil.
And again, nowhere in either Mr. Biden’s plan or the Democratic Party platform is there any mention of eliminating private business and “nationalizing” them so that they are owned and operated by the government. This is what “socialism” means. Instead, Mr. Biden and the Democratic party state their commitment to continue with the existing “social programs” our government, like all European governments, already provides: government paid pension and health insurance for those over 65 years of age, referred to in our country as Social Security and Medicare.
Thanks to the advent of the internet, it is easy to “fact check” accusations made by either political party. Ideally, this will eventually eliminate the effectiveness of the “fear of the other guy” campaign strategy, thereby forcing political candidates to stick with fact-based arguments rather than using scare tactics on gullible voters.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.