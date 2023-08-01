I read with interest Art Keller’s My Turn column in The Daily Item (July 27). Unless I missed something, Art’s argument is that the Founding Fathers in the main were opposed to slavery and reluctantly accepted it in lieu of a civil war. Art offered me examples of the Founders rejecting in word and occasionally in deed, the institution of slavery. My critique of this thesis is that it is a good example of a fallacy of logic known as a generalization from the specific to the whole. Some of the Founders did reject slavery. Most did not. Thirty-four of the 47 signatories to the Declaration of Independence owned slaves as did 25 of 55 signatories to the Constitution.
Furthermore, the white population, North as well as South, saw Africans, both slave and free, as at-best second-class citizens. The American Colonization Society (ACS) that Art references was an attempt to address what would today be seen as diversity by sending people of color back to the continent their ancestors came from long ago. The ACS not only opposed slavery, but it also opposed the presence of people of color — hardly a step forward.
Art’s problems are not those of commission but rather of omission. The general opinion at the time of the Constitutional Convention was that slavery would die out on its own, an opinion that soon itself died when Eli Whitney’s invention of the cotton gin in 1793 along with the growth of New England’s textile industry in the first decades of the 19th century breathed new life into the institution.
Slave populations had become self-generating and therefore no longer dependent on forced importation. (As a sidebar, on the immigration question, nearly every African forcibly kidnapped, enslaved, and relocated to America came here legally under the laws of the time.) With capital, labor (slaves in the South and child labor in the North), and technology in place, growth and processing of upland cotton became the single most valuable part of the American economy by the 1840s and somewhat hardened opinions on slavery.
Perhaps the most telling argument as to the general racism of America is the difficulty Lincoln experienced getting the House of Representatives to ratify the 13th Amendment ending slavery. After nearly four years of bloody war and with the Southern states absent, the vote to ratify passed 119 to 56 — a slim two votes more than the required two-thirds requirement for the passage of an amendment. At best, the House proved itself anti-slavery. Colorblind and committed to equality? Not so much as reconstruction would later show.
Mr. Keller’s omissions, whether committed intentionally or due to a dearth of reading material, goes to the heart of the ongoing debate over the history curriculum we teach in our schools. Mr. Keller suggests the Founders were aware of slavery but saw it as a necessary evil. Pragmatism ruled and with the Civil War safely in the rearview mirror, we can go back to patting ourselves on the back. There is nothing that passes for an ethical responsibility of doing something about the racism that lives on, ever the snake beneath our collective table.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland