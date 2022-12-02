In October 2021, Hilary Clinton said “I will never be out of the game of politics.” She’s so right. It’s a game. How can you say it’s anything but a game?
$373 million spent in Pennsylvania to get elected to a Senate seat that pays $174,000 per year. Get elected and you’re beholden to your donors, not your electors. Sounds like a dumb game to me.
Voters in Pennsylvania can’t vote in our primary elections unless they’re registered to a political party. More than 1 million voters can’t vote in our primaries because they’re not registered as Republican or Democrat. Sounds like a dumb game to me.
The last three people who have run for president have been or are under some sort of federal investigation. Comforting, isn’t it? And two of them say they’re running again. Sounds like a dumb game to me.
Inflation was at a 40-year high due to more than $4 trillion of spending signed into law by our president in the last 2 years. Everything costs more. He stopped the Keystone Pipeline, put fossil fuel production on hold and starts asking foreign countries for help to bring fuel costs down. And President Biden says we’re in good shape. Do you think we’re in good shape? Sounds like a dumb game to me.
Our “leaders” are giddy with power but are petrified of leadership. That’s “the game.” The problem is that it truly is a game.
The winners: The rich and powerful. The losers: The American people. Sounds like a dumb game to me.
Barry Moser,
Northumberland