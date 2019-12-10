Christmas is a time for children and miracles.
As I began the daunting task of preparing and organizing for Christmas this year, I tried to make sure I remembered to include all the people I wanted to buy a gift for and not forget anyone.
You want to get the right gift. The perfect gift. Something that the person will enjoy, remember long after Christmas and hopefully make their lives a little better.
You see all the commercials with all the new gifts, gadgets and toys that you simply must have to make Christmas complete.
You drive down the Golden Strip and it is packed bumper to bumper, parking lots and stores full, and long lines at registers.
Every year I wonder what if we didn’t spend as much time shopping for the perfect gift and instead focused on a gift that would last a child a lifetime.
I wanted to remind anyone who has a child in their life that whatever your Christmas traditions may be, this year you should include the gift of your time.
Read, sing or talk to a child. It is a simple gift but one that the child will remember forever, and the impact of your time is something we can’t put a price on. Parents and caregivers are a child’s first and most influential teachers. The more you do the more they learn.
Children are born with billions of neurons. These neurons create connections called synapses. These synapses are created by stimulating the child. A child’s brain develops at a faster rate during the first 3 years of their life. By the time a child reaches the age of 5, 85 percent of their brain is developed. Every time you talk to your child you stimulate brain synapses.
This Christmas create a daily routine with your child to spend time with them every day by singing to them and with them, tell them stories or read to them, explain to them routine tasks while you are performing them, and limit screen time.
Help them develop the soft skills that will serve them well into adulthood. These soft skills will help them interact with others, how to complete a task, help develop the skill of making decisions.
Ultimately, preparing them to become tomorrow’s leaders.
This Christmas invest in your child’s brain development. They are depending on you to help them build a strong foundation with the tools necessary to help them become successful adults.
Christmas is a magical time for everyone but especially children. This year give a child the gift that you can’t put a price on and will benefit them for the rest of their life — the gift of your time.
Merry Christmas!
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver is a member of the Susquehanna River Region Early Learning Investment Committee of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.