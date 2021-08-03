I’ve heard several politicians and pundits recently claim that the U.S. is “the greatest democracy in the world.” If so, why are the Chinese and Russian governments promoting America as an example of the failure of democracy?
Democracy in the U.S. is fragile: we have only two viable national parties. Britain has six parties with more than three members in Parliament. France and Germany have seven. A coalition of eight political parties represented in the Israeli Knesset recently unseated Benjamin Netanyahu.
Why does America have so few viable political parties? Corporations want it that way. Corporations do not want a third party in the U.S. because two parties are the minimum for the system to be called a democracy and much cheaper to influence with money than three or more. Most American corporations themselves are autocracies, with presidents and CEOs controlling everything and everyone in the company.
Multiparty democracies form interparty coalitions to prevent gridlock, which is possible only in countries with only two parties. An advantage in one party autocracies is that no gridlock can occur, so laws are passed freely. U.S. congressional gridlock leaves no room for change, and that sort of political stability is what the economic success of corporations rests on.
The American democracy is weakened by two other factors: the electoral college and the filibuster in the Senate. In the U.S., a minority party can manipulate the electoral college and filibuster to achieve their goals.
By simply ignoring the Constitution and the law, a minority party can appeal to America’s enemies for help in getting minority members into political office, use bribery and intimidation internally, while manipulating the media corporations to achieve minority goals.
Plato pointed out 2,500 years ago in The Republic that a successful democracy depends on a well-educated electorate that understands democratic government. Good government requires knowledge and intelligence.
The 2020 annual Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey found that 49% of the Americans surveyed couldn’t name all three branches of government, and 23% couldn’t name any. Another source of weakness.
We now have more guns in this country than people, with a Congress afraid to regulate them in any significant way. We have allowed armed organizations calling themselves “militias” to proliferate unchecked. Remember, the Second Amendment of the Constitution applies only to “well-regulated militias.” They made an initial attempt to take over Congress Jan. 6.
The minority party in the U.S. represents the interests of corporations and billionaires. It supports the Big Lie, that the loser of the 2020 presidential race is actually the winner, democracy be damned. That same party is playing the commercial media corporations into propagating the Big Lie by covering a fake “vote recount” in Maricopa County, Arizona, night after night after night keeping that Big Lie alive and feeding the militias.
Fortunately, our constitution is based on a separation of powers with an independent judiciary. The independence and impartiality of that branch of government is critical to the survival of democracy.
However, Republicans have radically changed their basic assumptions about the judiciary from impartiality above all to partiality for the Republican agenda in their appointees. And we just went through four years of Republicans laser focused on stacking the counts in their favor.
There are three glimmers of hope for U.S. democracy that I can see. The first is the independence of the judiciary. Just because judges have been biased in the past, does not mean they will be biased once the political pressure is removed and they have life-time appointments.
The second is the 95 members of the Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives. They represent the basic Democratic Party platform before President Clinton pulled the party to the political right. The progressive principles would place the country again on the road to progress, toward “a more perfect union.”
The third glimmer I see is the internet. The news programs there are not all controlled by corporations. However, the internet now is the new rowdy frontier with no controls.
There is as much disinformation on it today as information.
I have lived under for three years in two autocracies, a moderate one, Joseph Tito’s Yugoslavia, and a draconian one, the Soviet Union of the ’70s and ’80s. Those pushing for autocracy in America have no idea what an autocracy is like. I do and I know there’s no way to make one as pleasant as a democracy.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus. of Linguistics & Russian programs at Bucknell University.