I sit and think about the families in Texas, and I weep for them. I think about the mothers and fathers of the children. The siblings are so impacted by this kind of devastation, I fear, to the point of no return. Here we are 10 years after Sandy Hook and the devastation continues.
We continue to talk about gun violence and how awful it is. We continue to talk, talk, talk but no action is ever taken.
Mothers I know have lost children to accidents, health and mental health issues which are out of their control. I lost my daughter in an accident 12 years ago. it is so heartbreaking, devastating and something I couldn’t control. My heart will weep forever.
Gun violence is something we can work to control. If we continue to talk, talk, talk it will remain the same.
It is time for the American people to stand up for our children. Gun rights are not more important than a mother’s child.
Vanessa Swanseen,
Mifflinburg