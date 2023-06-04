In the tranquil landscape of our rural haven, where time seems to slow down and nature’s beauty captivates our souls, a dark cloud looms over our community: the relentless menace of speeding on our country roads. According to PennDOT, in 2021, the comprehensive loss due to traffic crashes was $2,242 for every man, woman, and child in Pennsylvania. While urban areas often steal the spotlight regarding traffic issues, it is time we shed light on the dangers of excessive speed within our peaceful corners.
Contrary to common belief, rural roads are not immune to the dangers of speeding. Many drivers mistakenly assume that the open stretches of asphalt and the absence of heavy traffic make it safe to disregard speed limits. However, this perception could not be further from the truth. Our rural roads often present unique challenges: narrow lanes, sharp curves, hills, poor visibility, Amish buggies, and farming equipment, and no shoulders, all magnifying the risk of speeding.
The statistics speak for themselves, painting a grim picture of the consequences of speeding in the Keystone State. According to PennDOT, in 2021, excessive speed played a role in 285 of the 1,230 crash fatalities. As a society, we cannot ignore these numbers. That is 1,230 people who thought they would wake up tomorrow. One thousand two hundred and thirty families were shattered. Nearly 300 of these were entirely avoidable. We must acknowledge this reality and take decisive action to prevent further tragedies. We must slow down.
Behind every statistic lies a personal story of devastation. Loved ones lost and communities forever scarred by the consequences of speeding. Witnessing the grief and pain inflicted on families who have lost someone due to a preventable accident is heartbreaking. When a life is lost, there is an impact on the surrounding community and society. Humans are empathetic creatures, and every time a fatal crash occurs, we all experience grief and fear. We owe it to these individuals to honor their memory and strive for safer roadways.
Speeding not only endangers drivers’ lives but also threatens the fabric of our rural community. When accidents occur, the repercussions ripple far beyond the individuals involved. Emergency response teams are stretched thin, medical facilities are burdened, and resources are diverted from other pressing needs. Moreover, crashes inflict an emotional toll on first responders and witnesses. By combatting speeding, we can choose to save our emergency services and finances for unavoidable scenarios, such as natural disasters. We can choose to do less harm in the short time we have to share this incredible landscape of rural Pennsylvania.
There are several common-sense things that people can do to reduce speeding:
1. Follow posted speed limits: These regulations are based on math and science to regulate traffic flow, considering the terrain, visibility, and amount of traffic.
2. Allow sufficient time for travel to reduce the temptation to exceed the speed limit.
3. Be aware of your surroundings and adjust your speed accordingly.
4. Use cruise control on long, open stretches to prevent unintentional acceleration.
5. Avoid distractions: don’t text, eat, or play with the radio.
6. Practice defensive driving: the PA DMV suggests maintaining 4 seconds of space.
7. Remind your friends and family that “being safe” includes not speeding.
We can’t afford to disregard the risks that excessive speed poses to our community. Our responsibility, as individuals and as a collective, is to promote a culture of responsible driving, educate and raise awareness, and advocate for stricter enforcement of speed limits.
Doing so can help ensure safe travel through our farmlands, mountains, and many small towns.
Kay Levriero is a student at Susquehanna University studying Broadcasting.