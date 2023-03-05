A $127.6 million dollar casino may more than likely come to State College, funded by an industry insider who happens to have served on the Board of Trustees of Penn State, my alma mater. This 18th casino authorized in PA is touted to be a boon to economic development in the State College area, even though the State College area has been an undisputed area of growth even when the rest of the state has seen harder times.
I’m no moralist, no shaming on drinking, dancing or playing games of chance; I have a handful of lottery scratchers gathering dust on my desk that promise a free ticket, though I keep forgetting to bring them to a cashier. But I wonder, “What are the odds that something good will come of a luxury casino in my university town?” and “Why don’t we take the gamble and spring for a community college here in our Valley?” One “house” of the casino, always comes out the winner, but in our ordinary houses where people work and live, the gambles we take are best understood as investments, not throwaway income.
A disclaimer: I’m not impartial. Education is core to my life. I have been teaching for decades. I have always promoted learning, formal and informal. I support the effort to bring community college to our Valley. In the state I moved from, 20 years ago, there was a community college in every county. I believe in practical education, learning “how” is as important as “why.”
Math matters. For the first two years on the Penn State main campus, undergraduates pay approximately $19,000 to $20,000 per year for tuition and fees. This cost doesn’t cover textbooks, lodging, meals, or incidental supplies, and there are no associate degrees after an outlay of $40,000. By contrast, a community college requires funding from the state, the community itself, and from students in the form of minimal tuition and fees.
State funding isn’t at issue, but community buy-in to the project means taxes, and the word “taxes” causes queasiness at its mention. The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project estimates that the cost per household may be fewer than $15 per year. Tax amounts would be minimal compared to public school taxes.
I pay school taxes even if I don’t have school-age children. It’s worth it to me to know that after 12 years of public education, my meter reader can read, my store clerk can count. After two years of community college, a credential or associate degree can increase worker confidence, competence, and open doors to advancement. Community college students can live at home and work part- or full-time while taking classes. Young and older adults can afford full-time community college classes, with tuition and fees that average around $5,000 a school year. For nurses and certified aides, for machine operators and manufacturers, extra skills are worth it in hope for the future and for the economic growth of communities where learners live, work, shop, and vote. Community college is a win-win for our families, in our real houses.
What about that casino? Odds are stacked against gamblers by design. According to the Investopedia website, “Each game you play at a casino has a statistical probability against you winning. Slot machine odds are the worst, ranging from a one-in-5,000 to one-in-about-34-million chance of winning the top prize… In 2018, commercial casino gaming revenue amounted to about $41.7 billion; one way to think about all those profits is that they are the result of the accrual of all of the losses from casino patrons each year.”
Who loses most at casinos? College-age young adults looking for short-term instant gratification, leading to serious consequences in the long run. Studies on gambling show that compulsive gambling fits in with behaviors like binge drinking and other experimentation during the college years that can turn into problems later.
If the house wins, which gambler would you rather bet on? The player who loses all to “the House” or the winner who returns to school and comes out with a certificate or associate degree?
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.