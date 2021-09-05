Last week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report. The work of hundreds of experts and thousands of peer-reviewed studies, the report represents the scientific community’s most up-to-date understanding of where our planet is headed. The verdict is grim. Human activity is “unequivocally” responsible for the rapid changes our planet is experiencing in the form of sea-level rise, heatwaves, wildfires, melting glaciers, floods and droughts. António Guterres, the U.N. secretary-general, warned: “(This report]) is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.”
I ask myself every day what I can do to make a difference. Living in Pennsylvania, where climate change is not yet widely perceived as an emergency, I realize it’s easy to get distracted, to give our attention to other issues. But I believe it’s time now for us, as citizens of the commonwealth, to understand the responsibility we ourselves bear for the climate crisis.
In spite of Pennsylvania’s stated goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, we have become the second-largest producer of methane gas, and the fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases (both methane and C02), in the nation.
More than 85% of our state’s emissions come from the production and consumption of energy. This means the burning of fossil fuels, including coal and natural gas, to produce electricity. And yet, in spite of our commitment to emissions reduction, we continue to subsidize the fossil fuel industry, thereby encouraging the continued dependence on that industry by our state for its economic well-being. How can Pennsylvania meet its environmental commitments when we continue to encourage the development of these polluting facilities?
If we remain on this path, we could — according to the Natural Resources Defense Council — end up with increased emissions by 2050.
It’s not enough to plant a bunch of trees or drive an electric vehicle, though those options are certainly commendable. We need to put pressure on our elected officials, in both parties, to find ways to transition away from fossil fuels and adopt no-carbon solutions. Putting an end to new fossil fuel exploration and development would be an important step. In the words of Guterres, “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”
For many of us, climate change is affecting those we love directly. It’s become personal. This is why I do not support the proposed Renovo gas-fired power plant that’s projected to become the fourth-largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. It does not make sense, given the panel’s climate findings, for us to build a plant that will send greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for 30 years — thereby creating further climate emergencies — at the very time we are being urged by the experts to choose a different path and to do so now before it’s too late.
It’s been reported that smoke from the California wildfire is traveling across the country, affecting air quality levels as far away as the east coast. In fact, smoke from distant wildfires caused the PA DEP to issue a Code Orange alert several weeks ago for parts of Pennsylvania, an indication that the air contained dangerous levels of particles that can aggravate lung and heart problems. It’s really a tragedy that even the most visibly destructive events — COVID deaths, wildfires — are not enough to convince a significantly large, and unfortunately powerful, group of people that we all live in the same endangered world. It seems like there are no longer any truly safe, clean places to live on this planet.
We all want the opportunity to enjoy things like fresh air and live music in a beautiful park. It’s going to take a strong collective will to make that future possible. The good news is that if, as the IPCC reports, we ourselves are “unequivocally” responsible for these climate emergencies, then we are also capable of finding the solutions. We already know what they are.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister. He lives in Mifflinburg.