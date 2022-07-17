My wife, Linda, and I have an early morning “critter” routine that begins in our living room and slowly, with the help of coffee and breakfast, moves to the backyard. First, our dog Sophie greets us with happy barks and loving licks while our cat, Oscar, gives us a look of “oh it’s you guys again so pet me and get my food or I might scratch that leather chair.”
As we sit in the living room with our coffee and check the morning news, Sophie and Oscar are lying on the floor until one of them begins the wrestling match. Oscar usually starts the match by backing his butt up to Sophie’s nose and sitting on her head. Match On! Sophie immediately pulls away and tries to muscle Oscar to the floor but Oscar turns with claws out and Sophie backs away as Oscar continues the attack. On other days, Sophie moves behind Oscar, grabs his tail, and pulls. Match On! They spend about five minutes rolling each other and pawing and clawing until they exhaust themselves and lie panting on the floor. Nobody gets hurt and it’s all good-natured fun for the audience (that’s us).
Breakfast is over, and both of us move to the back porch where Linda cracks open the door to check the temperature and immediately three or four squirrels show up and keep their distance by sitting on the patio staring at us with a look of “And where are the peanuts and the bird food?” Linda tosses a handful of peanuts on the patio and the squirrels race to grab them with chipmunks and birds waiting for the next handful. Blue Jays and Grackles join the breakfast. After a few more peanut tosses, we just relax and watch the critters clean up. What a great way to start the day!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.