Teachers and students in the Warrior Run School District are now finding that these phases, which have become prolific in a world enamored with social media, also provide a great invitation to indulge in the joys of reading.
The high school’s Warrior Book Club is a new program designed to encourage more students to read more and “share” the fun with discussions about the books.
Four English teachers — Courtney Shandera, Krysta Travelpiece, Megan Seymore and Lindsay Dalrymple — have a fabulous idea — make reading a social activity.
Approximately, 50 students in grades 9 through 12 will split up into four groups. Each student will read one of four books this year. The book club groups will meet several times to talk about their books and impressions.
Students selected their favorites after seniors made presentations focusing on several books. The books that students are reading are: “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” by Zora Neale Hurston; “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens; “Brave New World,” by Aldous Huxley and “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” by Khaled Hosseini.
“This was a chance for us to get all of the kids together from all grade levels to think and challenge each other,” said Shandera, one of the teachers. “It’s great to see this excitement about reading again. We’re really trying to get that level of excitement when we’re reading books and talking about them with friends.”
High School senior Abby Lapp said she is reading “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
“It’s about a North Carolina girl who raises herself in the marshes,” she told us. “There’s a murder mystery involved.”
Liam Boyer a sophomore, chose “Brave New World.”
“I like futuristic,” he said. “It’s kind of interesting. It would be nice to talk about it, the themes or morals of the story,” he said.
That’s the wisdom embedded in this new program. Reading opens our minds to new adventures, introduces us to new people and ways of life and expands our understanding of the world. Sharing all of those insights with others enhances the entire experience.
We wish the best for Warrior Run teachers and students as they turn the pages in this new and interesting program. We are guessing participation in the Warrior Book Club will grow rapidly as students share with their friends the joys of reading.
