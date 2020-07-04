I thank Harry Prentiss for his letter the other day (“President is the same person,” June 27). Although he took a few gratuitous potshots at the usual targets, he ultimately said in simple terms what it is that he likes about the president, and it’s always educational to know what the other side is thinking: “[President Trump] didn’t let the office change who he is. For good or bad, he has remained who he always has been.” He follows this up with the suggestion, “Doesn’t it seem that if we could all say that things would be much better and more cooperative rather than combative.”
This is an example of saying something that sounds reasonable on the surface, but as soon as you poke it all the air rushes out. No, Mr. Prentiss, it doesn’t seem like things would be better and more cooperative if we all were always the same person we had always been! Since your letter mocked John Peeler for being well-educated. The whole point of education is to become a better, more complete and wiser version of yourself. If everybody was self-satisfied, uneducated and certain they already knew all they needed to know, all we’d have is constant combat! No cooperation at all!
While we can and do say, “He’s his own man, and has always been the way he is now,” in an admiring way, that guy is a farmer or a chef or an artist or an athlete. Someone who can work just fine all by himself. If you want people who can work together, you need people who can see the other person’s point of view and can work together to find a solution, consensus or compromise. What Mr. Prentiss is describing is constant war, which some crazy people might long for, but it certainly isn’t “much better and more cooperative rather than combative.”
In global terms, this attitude says, “We’ve always been a slavery nation and so we’re just being our own true selves by continuing to hold African Americans down and returning them to bondage, one way or the other.” This attitude says that learning is either impossible or pointless; that progress is an illusion; that salvation is a lie; that experience counts for nothing.
If you want to be a white supremacist, homophobic, sexist caveman because “that’s who you’ve always been,” go ahead, knock yourself out. But don’t expect anyone to like you, agree with you or agree that your philosophy is anything but lazy, selfish and hateful. Your philosophy also makes you particularly susceptible to being conned, because all the con-man needs to do is admire “the way you’ve always been,” get on your good side with flattery, and then he’s got the keys to your everything.
Don’t you ever get tired of being conned?
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg