I’m from southeastern Texas, about 200 miles from Louisiana. When I was growing up in the ’50s, segregation was legal, and I heard about plenty of violence before I learned to read. I knew all that happened in Europe before I was born. My father had been a soldier in World War II. My grandmother talked about the letters she wrote to family in Europe, letters that were never answered or returned.
And there were murders and fires that happened on the mainland, outside my port city. My city was a working port, fed by the merchant marine, by cargo shipping, fishing, tea, sulfur and cotton. A beach city, too, it was a traditional hub for immigrants, sailors, tourists. But I would hear about burning crosses, burning trawlers, broken glass and people driven out of county towns.
As a kid, I didn’t have a name for the gang violence that came in the night to some families. Not until I saw Ronald Reagan and Ginger Rogers in the 1951 film, “Storm Warning” on television. It’s a noir melodrama. Ginger doesn’t dance a step in this one. Rogers is a plucky heroine who lands in a small town to see her sister and instead sees the Klan attempt to lynch, then shoot a muckraking journalist, an outsider who was going to expose the Klan. She witnesses the perpetrators’ faces when the hoods come off, and that makes her a target and the next victim. The movie wasn’t a success — there isn’t even any mention of race in the film. That omission made the movie ridiculous to its critics even before 1954, the start of the civil rights movement, of Brown vs. Board of Education, and in 1955, the Montgomery bus boycott.
But the point of domestic terror isn’t just race, is it? Ethnicity, religion, differences in belief or lifestyle as well as obvious markers like skin — any identity can be flattened and made into an outsider. If we learned anything about white supremacy since Charlottesville, it doesn’t take much to establish rule by force. It doesn’t take courage to drive a car into a crowd. It doesn’t show superiority to take a weapon into church to slaughter a group of people in prayer.
Thinking of everyone but your own group as “the Other” does not reckon with our America, our roots. Think back to our grandparents and great-grandparents. Think of ads that read: No Irish Need Apply, No Papists Wanted, No Jews, No Chinese Allowed. As for the Klan, by the 1920s, membership was treated like a fraternal organization with 6 million members, enough to march unmasked down Pennsylvania Avenue in 1925. But their legacy was written in murder, beatings, lynching, whipping, intimidation — domestic terror — used by the Brownshirts that my uncles fought. Hate and violence isn’t a Southern phenomenon but Midwestern, Northern and Western too, as it still is today.
Pick a target. Reduce a human being to the minimum you can see of them, make any difference the object of disgust. Choose anyone you dislike or disagree with. Make fear, contempt, or ignorance an excuse to rally the like-minded who also fear and rage. Force others to submit by mortal threat. In microcosm, this is the essence of a bully. Writ large, it’s terrorism. When a dictator owns state apparatus, ruling by coercion, silence, or death, it’s fascism.
Lies, ones like flattening the other to a single identity, will grow if repeated often.
The truth is that we are more than pigment or culture, language or sexuality, or gender or religion or political persuasion or even upbringing. Human individuals are complex, alive in the intersections of communities, human beings growing, learning, becoming.
I grew up with signs that said “Whites Only” and “For Colored” hung in windows, nailed to doorways, from buses to bathrooms to drinking spigots. I never understood how deep this strain ran in our country’s history. It runs until we decide to excise it together, cut it out like a tumor. Racism and xenophobia are a mirror we must face, see clearly, and repudiate at every level. Our history and the future of our democracy demand it.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.