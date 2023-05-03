Am I still a Republican? Most of my adult life, I have been a registered Republican. But what does that label even mean any longer?
Well, given I define it in my own terms, let me tell you what I want it to mean. I hope to have the courage of Abraham Lincoln or Thaddeus Stevens. Most know the former — few the latter. Stevens was a “radical” Republican, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee during the Civil War, advocate for free public education, adamant defender of the concept of racial equality and one of the key movers behind the 13th Amendment ending slavery in the United States, alleged to be living with and romantically involved with his housekeeper, a Black woman, and with a “to hell with those who disagree” attitude, laid to rest in a mixed-race cemetery. In truth, Stevens did not see color, just people. He was in the parlance of the present, a warrior for social justice.
I want to have the vision of Theodore Roosevelt who somehow grasped that destroying wilderness carried its own negatives when it came to national character. He saw the lie behind the mantra that unregulated capitalism always served the public good. I would like to have the impact of Gifford Pinchot, first chief of the U.S. Forestry Service, not because he pioneered scientific forestry management (at least in this country, he did) but rather because when the Great Depression came, he (then serving as Pennsylvania’s governor) had shovel-ready projects for the newly constituted Civilian Conservation Corp, the results of which produced 113 CCC camps (second only to California). Those camps produced the beautiful state park system Pennsylvania has today.
Unfortunately, my former party has been taken over by conservative, corporation-loving hacks, cultists, and fear-mongers, who argue for anything but environmental concerns. People who fear that a dollar spent on the poor might somehow crush the American economy. Advocates whose only legacy besides the environmental destruction that will come of their miserly ideas, will be a nation whose future was mortgaged in the name of something improperly called “progress.”
In truth, there is no Republican party if one speaks of the party of Lincoln, Stevens, Roosevelt, and Pinchot. That party died.
Joe Fischer,
Lewisburg