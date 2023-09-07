I was disheartened to see in his column of Aug. 27 that “The Old Codger” (Bob Derr), writing on lying and liars (“A brief history of lies and liars”), was himself the victim of a lie when he attributed the doggerel verse, “The Liar,” to the canonical poet William Blake.
Anyone closely familiar with Blake’s poetry would recognize that “The Liar” is a parody takeoff of Blake’s famous poem, “The Tyger,” by an unknown (and bad) parodist.
Like so many quotes falsely attributed to famous personages these days, the attribution of “The Liar” to William Blake perpetuates misinformation and besmirches the reputation of a great literary artist.
Robert Walz, Ph.D.
Shamokin Dam