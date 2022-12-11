My earliest memories go back to the early 1950s when I was 4 years old. My parents always insisted that we go to bed early because Santa was coming and we had to get a good night’s sleep in order to make sure Santa could deliver all our presents and have them ready to open when we woke up, but not before 7 a.m.
I remember my first sight of Santa a few years earlier when I was sitting in the living room playing with toys and there was a knock at the door. My mother opened the door and this huge man dressed in a red snowsuit trimmed with white burst into our living room with a loud “ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas!” He had a long white beard and he gave my older brother and I some treats and asked us each what we wanted for Christmas. I also remember a distinct smell on his breath that I couldn’t recognize. My mother told me years later that the man who played Santa lived at the end of the block on the other side of the street. She said he would go up his side of the street to the end of the block, cross over, and come down our side of the street. There were 8 houses on his side of the street, and eight houses on our side of the street. It was customary at each house to give Santa a little nip (of alcohol) and send him on his way. Consequently, when Santa reached our house which was the 14th house Santa visited, he was pretty well blitzed with different types of alcohol so he was loud but always kind and gentle with kids like us.
In later years I realized why our parents wanted us in bed early in the evening. They were the ones who put up a platform with a little village homes and businesses along with a railroad track that circled the village. Plus, they also brought the Christmas tree inside, decorated it, and wrapped all our presents. It was the same obligation for a lot of parents at the time.
Fast forward several years. I’m married and have three boys, it was usually a mad house but they all looked forward to Christmas.
I remember when my older brother and his wife brought their two sons to help celebrate at Mom and Dad’s house. However, unknown to everyone, I filled a coffee can with coal, wrapped it, and addressed it to Fred, my older brother. On Christmas morning, Fred was unwrapping his present after all the kids had finished.
Fred laughed and said “it’s a can of coal!” His son, who was around five years old and almost in tears, said “why did Santa get you a can of coal, Daddy?’ I said quickly “because he was obviously a bad boy at some point during the year.” Fred quickly responded by saying “That’s not true, your Uncle Bob is a dope and he thought this was a good joke!”
That year, I was recognized as a Christmas flunky who should have received the can of coal.
There is also a sad side of Christmas for those who have parents, children, grandchildren, or other relatives and friends who have died and miss them deeply. I know my own pain in that regard because my youngest son Burke, who died in 1997 due to cystic fibrosis (CF), loved Christmas and he just beamed during the season. In fact, his older two brothers gave him money to get presents for Mom and Dad and others. He always enjoyed shopping.
I missed Burke deeply and my wife, Linda, suggested that I go see my friend Steve who gave psychic readings. I’m not encouraging anyone to go see a psychic, but I’ve known Steve for many years and had several readings with him. Steve never met Burke, but he had done a reading on him previously. Anyway, Steve gave me a powerful statement that I will never forget. He said: “Burke wants you to know you need to think of the most fun you ever had in your life, multiply it times one million, and that’s what it’s like here.” That just stunned me.
My mother, too, had an interesting statement.
She suffered from dementia for many years and finally wound up in a nursing home where sometimes I was her son, sometimes I was her brother Bob, and sometimes I was her husband who brought his girlfriend — my wife Linda — along to visit. A week before she died, we were visiting and she brightly announced “You and Linda will be here next week, but I won’t! I’m going home!” She had this huge smile on her face and she knew both of us by name. I think we said something like “oh that’s nice.” We both knew what “going home” usually meant. Many believe “home” is Heaven. I will never forget that smile and the complete awareness she had.
Sure enough, she went into a coma the next day and died on the 7th day. I will always see that smile on her face.
I will always miss them, along with my father and my younger brother, Steve. For me, it’s always been a Christmas gift to know that they are truly happy in their “new lives.”
At my age, this Old Codger values giving over getting, and the Christmas season always sparks a chord of love, peace, and having fun. In fact, the teddy bear that was named after our Burke was given the title of “The Pennsylvania Ambassador for Love, Peace, and Having Fun” by the state legislature.
The teddy bear is still available and you can contact me through our website at www.pacfi.org if you know someone who wants a treasured gift!
And now, if you’ll excuse me, this Old Codger is going to sit down and relax with something to eat and a little nip of “Christmas Cheer.”
It’s all part of the magic of Christmas!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.