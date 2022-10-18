I would like to thank Mr. Lahiff for his response in Oct. 5 Daily Item, under the telling title of “Reject woke education” criticizing my piece in the Sept. 22 edition. I appreciate his effort to clarify the ongoing MAGA Republican attempts to suppress education as we all know it.
I also thank him for giving me the opportunity to express my insights as professional linguist into the word “woke.” It is the past tense of “wake” and I know that English grammar does not allow the past tense of verbs to be used as adjectives.
Whoever came up with it probably were misled by the accidental identity of the past tense and past participle in English, e.g. “he bored me”: “I have been bored.” That isn’t the case with “wake.”
Participles, present and past, are used as adjectives all the time, e.g. “a boring book” and “a bored look.” Since “wake” has both these participles, “waking” and “woken,” why not use one of these?
I think the MAGA Republicans and their devoted network, Fox News, were looking for a word for wokeness that they could assign negative connotations to since being awake to things around us is generally considered positive throughout the English-speaking world.
The primary functions of education I think everyone agrees on are to instill in our youth (1) work ethic, (2) critical thinking, (3) truthful knowledge of the world and the universe. I think our students are awake to the final two functions; I doubt many are aware of the first.
I think “woke” means absolutely truthful, even dealing with the horrible things Americans have done in their past. The genocidal massacres of the Native American nations or herding them in concentration-like reservations that Hitler used as a precedent for his genocidal push to the east, herding Jews and others in concentration camps and ghettos.
Our ancestors did, in fact, enslave kidnapped African people for two centuries and then, when we’d “freed” them, segregated them from white America. Then there were the wars, at first for the good, but then came Korea, Vietnam, Jamaica, Panama, and Iraq.
There was a time when “slept” education (if I may fashion the antonym of “woke”) could prevent our youth from learning these ugly truths about American history. That was before the rich sources of information from the web, hundreds of TV networks, and the social media. Today, eliminating “woke” education will have little, if any, effect on American attitudes; our youth will find out from all these outside sources.
Further, I see no harm in “woke” education. My pride in America is based on how far we have come in repairing America over the years. Slavery was reduced to segregation and segregation has been drastically reduced. Now, African Americans are richly represented in Congress and recently a few Native Americans have joined their number.
So, I hope I have laid to rest Mr. Lahiff’s worries about what MAGA Republicans call “woke” education. We need not return to book burnings. jailing teachers and authors will not reduce MAGA concerns about democracy because such activities are doomed to failure.
If we stop viewing America history in black-and-white terms, we can see it as a country that is emerging from its darkest days and, step by step, passing in the right direction to brighter days and even brighter ones ahead.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.