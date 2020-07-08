As I was growing up seven decades ago, when someone went to one knee it was a sign of respect. In church we call it genuflecting, which is when we enter God’s house and drop to one knee in the direction of the tabernacle where we believe God is present, to show respect before entering a pew to take our place. Most people still genuflect as they enter our church. Given my old knees, I now prefer to bow to show my respect as I enter God’s house.
Another situation that often “took a knee” was when a man proposed marriage to a woman. Again, it implies reverence and even great love. Also, my history books and storybooks have many pictures of a knight in full regalia on one knee before the sovereign demonstrating allegiance and devotion.
When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, he said it was a call to end racial injustice and police brutality toward people of color. Others said it was unpatriotic.
When George Floyd died it was again a man on a knee, this time Officer Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck that is the lasting image.
Somehow the bent knee has gone 180 degrees from a sign of love and respect to one of total power with no regard for the needs of the other. In response to this image, for many now taking a knee has become a sign of mourning.
Symbols carry powerful messages. Symbols matter.
Carol Parowski,
Mount Pleasant Mills