On Oct. 13, Donald Trump issued a written statement which read in part, “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 ... Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”
So, I am issuing a challenge to our congressman, Fred Keller, who prior to his election pledged that he was going to Washington to support Trump.
It sure looks like the former president is now desperate for support as he intends to hold the entire GOP hostage if he is not reinstated into the presidency. Since Mr. Keller has already expressed concerns over the integrity of Pennsylvania’s election, perhaps he can find the key to the fraud that Trump is talking about and become an instant GOP hero.
Success at this challenge would also be to the benefit of Mr. Keller’s own incumbency, because if Trump is true to his word and Keller has no constituents to vote for him, even his biennially secure seat may be up for grabs. Probably not a good idea to dawdle on this or some other PA GOPer may claim the prize. Remember, “it is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”
James Swartz,
Lewisburg