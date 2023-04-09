In 2023, conservatism with a small “c” has been swallowed up by nanny states. Culture war is a distraction from solving real problems, panic overwrought about sex. Scary stuff, sexual desire and behavior, when adults no longer want to treat others’ families as — well, adults.
The New York Times reports that abortion is now banned in about half of the U.S. including total bans in: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. One state makes an exception for pregnancy in the case of rape but not incest.
Such laws are seriously blind: incest and rape are never consensual. Ask women in hospitals and prisons with history of this awful trauma. Pregnant through incest or rape, women have no voice under total bans. Not only are women objects of intimate violence but are confronted with state violence as well. Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and North Carolina have gestational limits, some as short as six weeks before a woman might detect pregnancy. Six states are contesting new legislation over stricter bans. Nowhere is the pregnant woman considered a decision-maker.
Talk about gender panic: last month, Florida attempted to compel student-athletes to report their menstrual cycles to school districts, presumably to insure their gender. Outraged? I hope so. Mandated surveillance violates the most intimate principles of privacy.
As for sexual variation and expression, NBC News reports over 100 bills have been targeting LGBTQ rights ranging from transgender health to drag shows. Legislation has been introduced in 22 states since the beginning of 2023 alone. One bill is an Oklahoma proposal that would bar all transition-related care not only for minors but for anyone under the age of 26. Twenty-six? As far as drag show restrictions go, NPR reported on a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that had to be cleared by censors because of the scene featuring Pyramus and Thisbe that involves an actor cross-dressing. In Shakespeare’s time, women were forbidden to act onstage and all characters were performed by men and boys. A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been performed summers for decades outdoors without controversy; in fact, the last time I saw it performed was in Memorial Park in Danville.
But now communities of the arts, of education, and of libraries are running scared. Legislation has been proposed to ban books, including bills that deny adult patrons the right to read in public libraries, not just children’s school libraries. Book bans have targeted books about LGBTQ individuals, relationships, and families, real and fictional. The American Library Association reports that more than 2,500 books were challenged in 2022, the most since ALA began keeping records. Librarians have been threatened with legal action and vigilante violence. Heinrich Heine’s quotation is worth remembering: “Those who burn books will in the end burn people.” That’s when nanny stops knocking and goes marching in.
The traditional notion that conservatives have of a “nanny state” is government action that interferes with individuals’ basic privacy, including the right to be informed, to participate in consensual sexual behavior and to medical decision-making.
Let’s acknowledge that sexual behavior is part of human nature, a fundamental drive that creates bonds, creates families and communities. Intimate knowledge demands a need for mature sexuality education and preparation, not punishment. Accompany values with facts.
Solutions are not what kids might find on the internet or by rumor in the schoolyard. Good information is at hand, handled responsibly, involving parent input, not fear. Two church organizations sponsor a program in sexuality education for parents who want kids to have knowledge about consent, reproduction, and sexual relationships without coercion. The Our Whole Lives Program (OWL) was developed by the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Association, keyed to developmental stages. If parents are interested, they can contact rgldirector@uucsv.org .
Teach maturity with facts, not fears. How many parents feel confident when they talk to their kids about youth sexual desire and relational behavior? Who would choose a state legislature to do this talking for them? If you think sexuality education is risky, try the cost of sexual ignorance, sexual violence, and sexual fear and worse, state coercion.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens and academia.