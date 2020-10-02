For many independent thinkers in today’s socio-political climate, hypocrisy is the most repugnant trait of Republican politicians and their followers. Trump fans should ask themselves:
How would you have reacted if a non-Republican president had repeatedly praised the rulers of Russia and North Korea?
Hired close family members for powerful White House positions?
Had a staff that met in secret with Russian operatives?
Used White House resources to promote hotels he owned, including billing the government for time spent at hotels he owned?
Complained about his own Attorney General, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, on Twitter?
Spent over a third of his time at his own golf resorts at taxpayer expense?
Attacked freedom of the press and called journalists enemies of the people?
Said Neo-Nazis included a lot of good people?
Appointed a national security advisor who was convicted of lying to the FBI?
Had a campaign manager indicted on charges of conspiracy, fraud, money laundering, false statements, and failure to disclose foreign assets?
Refused for months to enact the sanctions against Russia passed as law by Congress?
Repeatedly met with Vladimir Putin in private and praised him in public?
Backed Russia instead of our own national intelligence agencies?
Was recorded arranging a payoff to a Playboy model he slept with, so she wouldn’t derail his campaign?
Had a campaign manager and personal attorney who were both found guilty of federal crimes?
Demanded former staff members ignore congressional subpoenas?
Directed his underlings to use hotels owned by his company instead of lodging closer to official events?
Presided over the worst unemployment numbers in history?
Endorsed a video of someone saying the only good member of the opposing political party is a dead one?
Had more than 200,000 people die during a pandemic on his watch?
Encouraged armed supporters to “liberate” states that didn’t vote for him?
Called political rivals “sleepy eyes,” “crazy,” “dumbo,” and “fat and ugly?”
Promised to regulate social media platforms to benefit his agenda?
Put a fence around several blocks surrounding the White House to deny citizens their right to peaceably assemble on public property?
Stayed friendly with Putin after learning he was paying Afghan militants to kill U.S. soldiers?
Asked his fans to violate federal law by voting by mail and in person?
Said he might not accept the results of an election that doesn’t go his way?
Lied to the American people about how to respond to a deadly virus?
Of course, Trump fans can’t answer these questions honestly.
The nation deserves a better man than Donald Trump as president of the United States.
Erik Viker lives in Selinsgrove.