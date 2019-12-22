With the successful impeachment of Donald J. Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate is now under scrutiny for its willingness and ability to fulfill its responsibility under the Constitution.
The answer is not foregone: Several members have already declaimed their unwillingness and inability to perform this function impartially.
There are two definitions of impeach: To accuse a public official of misconduct or malfeasance, and to challenge the credibility of a witness.
The United States Senate now stands impeached before this nation: Has it the integrity and commitment to fulfill its responsibility under the Constitution for a fair and impartial trial?
Not just the nation, the whole world is watching!
John Cooper,
Lewisburg