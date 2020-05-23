Have there ever been years in American history when the federal government was debt free? Yes, in 1834, 1835 and 1836 when Andrew Jackson was the president.
How many times in American history have there been years with federal government budget surpluses? 103; and 71 of those surpluses occurred in the first 100 years. The only time in the last 60 years when there was a budget surplus was 2000 when Bill Clinton was the president.
There were 12 consecutive years with budget surpluses from 1825-1836, and there were 11 consecutive years with surpluses averaging $760 million a year from 1920-1930. Most of the surpluses occurred in peacetime years; the exception was 1951 during the Korean War when Harry Truman was the president.
Wars are great business for large corporations and the super rich, but wars kill mostly working class Americans and increase the national debt.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove