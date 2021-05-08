Remember when you were in middle or high school, how you thought your life would be so much better if you could just get in with the cool kids? I have always been more of a non-conformist, but I too have had my moments, most of us have if we are honest. Membership to that group meant so much more than just sitting at their lunch table, there were other perks because they seemed to wield an invisible power over others that they were in some way better than those who were not in their group.
They were typically the kids with some money, connections, sports ability, or good looks. They could introduce you to more people with their same power and you might feel a false sense of superiority over others for no other reason than by your association to them. Their mistreatment of the ‘others,’ the favoritism they had with many teachers and principals was almost too much to watch least of all survive. Unknown to many, it was just a precursor for the world that awaited outside the walls of the school. This model followed many into college, the workforce and it seemed to become less about what you knew and more about who you knew.
When we grow up and hopefully gain more of a conscience, we can see that these groups are exclusionary, self-serving, usually without merit and typically divisive. It’s not that we grow out of the need to belong, we just realize there is a big world out there with many more options than what middle school or high school had to offer.
When I look at the local judicial candidate Lori Hackenberg, I am reminded of not only the inequalities women are still facing in 2021 and the misogynist treatment of women in historically male positions, but also the unfair treatment women have endured throughout history to be considered equal to a man. This campaign has amplified all of these.
I think some of the tactics being used against Lori are reprehensible, but I understand why they continue to occur: Power, or rather the fear of losing the power. Not unlike the kids from middle school, they stick together not so much because they believe in each other as they fear being excluded and not belonging, because, for some, it is their identity.
As we get ready to cast our votes for judge in Union and Snyder County on May 18, I pray that each person ask themselves if they found themself sitting before a judge, would you want someone who actually has some experience as a judge? Do you believe the scales of justice are “The idea of impartiality is of utmost importance” in each case, realizing it is so much more than a ‘case’ but a human being standing before them at their mercy?
Exercising your vote was never meant to be a character assassination used to win out of fear of losing, but rather a right to choose the best person for the office that serves not just one person, but all. Winning should be more than whoever maneuvered their social media the best or collected supporters out of fear or retaliation. At its best, it should be the voice that elects the person who will be competent, fair, just, and respectful to the position with no ill intent.
Are we willing to grow up and be people who can actually support a female judge who is also a wife and mother, realizing she is in the position to make more informed decisions for others with compassion, intelligence and fairness from her real-life experiences equalizing the Judicial Bench with the female factor? My son made a prophetical statement, “This is one of the most important elections in Union/Snyder County history because the Judge holds a great deal of power over many people right here locally in their decisions, over the person’s lives, families, children and well-being and they hold that seat for 10 years.”
All those lives in the wrong hands could be changed forever. I am a woman, mother, Christian, Democrat, flawed, intelligent, caring and loving person who has personally experienced the injustice of the child custody court system and I am supporting Lori Hackenberg for Judge.
Susan Colon lives in Lewisburg.