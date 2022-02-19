Joe Biden continues to cater to the radical left base and his administration continues to mismanage COVID. Inflation is the highest in 40 years and climbing.
Then there is the supply chain debacle on the West Coast and the mismanaged border. There is a whopping shortage of 60,000 truck drivers and will increase over the next few years.
There’s been a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seizures at U.S. border. Fentanyl overdoses became No. 1 cause of death among U.S. adults, ages 18-45 and we have a national emergency. Millions of illegal immigrants are crossing our border and are being secretly sprinkled across U.S. Nearly a million illegal immigrants will get $1,400 checks.
So why aren’t we finishing the wall? Who is benefiting? Biden has mismanaged foreign policy from Afghanistan to Iran etc.
Last year, in one month, the U.S. imported 844,000 barrels of oil daily from Russia, up 23 percent from the previous month according to data from Bloomberg.
As a result of Democrats’ defund police policy and district attorneys who don’t want to prosecute crimes, 73 officers in blue died in line of duty in 2021.
Welcome to “the new” America! You elected this administration!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown