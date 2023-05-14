My fascination with the ocean began when I was about 6 years-old as my parents took my brother and I for a beach vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. I loved the waves, the salt air, the sand, the gulls, and building sand castles. Dad talked about “Bobby Baker’s Carousel” which was the largest hotel in the area at the time. The Carousel is still there, but it’s now one of more than a hundred places to stay.
As a teenager, my mother told me I probably had some genes from my grandfather who was born in Sheffield, England, and ran away to sea when he was 13 years old. He sailed on the last of the clipper ships and Mom noted he sailed around the world three times before his 27th birthday and bought a farm in the Montgomery area where he raised a family of three girls and three boys with my mother being the youngest. Mom always regretted not asking her father about his travels.
“I guess I probably have relatives all over the world,” I grinned. Mom didn’t think that was funny.
I really wanted to ask my grandfather about his travels but he was always asleep in this rocking chair when we visited.
As an adult, the ocean became my “go-to” place for escaping the world to just enjoy the peace and beauty of nature at its finest.
My wife and I recently spent five days in Ocean City, and the weather was perfect for beach and gull watching along with deep breaths of salt air. As usual, I got mesmerized by the beauty of the ocean, the gulls, the salt air, and the waves pounding the shore.
I remember reading Jonathan Livingstone Seagull many years ago and thinking in my next life I might want to be a seagull. Mrs. Codger doesn’t think it’s possible, but hope springs eternal!
We took our suitcases to our room and I unpacked and headed for the dunes which led to the beach. I couldn’t see the ocean so I had to do my usual welcoming where I climbed the dunes and stood at the top as the waves crashed ashore in welcoming me. I’m standing in awe of the ocean and the gulls begin circling to see if ‘this human’ has any snack food but I don’t even have crumbs. They do two circles above my head as I tell them “sorry, I’ll bring some snacks tomorrow!” They fly toward the ocean as if disappointed with my lack of forethought in not offering even a crumb.
The next day we’re on the boardwalk and the sun, the waves, and the gulls seem to be working in unison as the waves glisten in the sun as if guiding the gulls to a meal. I’m flying with the gulls and thinking the boardwalk would be more serene and peaceful if the human left.
We’ve been visiting extended family and enjoying the ocean for a balance of nature and humans. It’s all fun and calming.
On our last day of vacation, I always thank the wonders of nature (sun, ocean, sand, and gulls) for their outstanding show of kindness.
As I’m sitting on our second-floor balcony and thanking nature for a great time, a gull is flying straight at me and he has a nice-sized fish in his mouth. He’s about six feet from my head and I get ready to duck but he veers away as if to say “I’d share this but you didn’t bring treats!” Off he goes probably looking for a dinner table where there are no humans. I send him a stare of ‘next year I’ll bring treats’ but it’s too little, too late, so I pull out my sandwich and a bottle of beer as he flies off in obvious disgust.
This Old Codger absolutely loved our vacation except for not sharing with the gulls. And Mrs. Codger is looking at me as if to say “maybe you should be a sea gull next time around?”
I have thought about it, but somehow I see me enjoying the sky so much that I fly directly into a high tension wire. And I’m not sure about the sound of Mr. and Mrs. C. (Codger) Gull?
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.