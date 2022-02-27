Some of us remember 1959: Alaska and Hawaii were admitted into the Union as the 49th and 50th states; Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper died in an airplane crash; the Antarctic Treaty was signed, setting aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve. Also in 1959, a conference called “Energy and Man” was held. One of the most famous scientists of the time, Edward Teller, was a speaker at this meeting of petroleum executives. Teller warned the executives of the dangers of burning conventional fuel “which creates carbon dioxide” and causes a greenhouse effect. He predicted melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and the demise of coastal cities. This was 1959 — almost 63 years ago.
Six years later, in 1965, at a meeting of the American Petroleum Institute (API), a report published by President Lyndon Johnson’s scientific advisers stated that “time is running out” and CO2 is being added to earth’s atmosphere by burning coal, oil and gas.”
In the 1970s and 1980s, the same results were being presented to oil executives by their own scientists. These reports were kept confidential, and a campaign of disinformation was begun. Despite all the climate change information available to our lawmakers, from university climatologists, from government scientists, and from The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), our senators and representatives refused to act to reduce the causes of the coming climate disaster. In fact, our representatives have contributed to the coming climate catastrophe.
Oil Change International (an organization that tracks the true costs of fossil fuels) reports that the U.S. subsidizes the fossil fuel industry at a rate of $20.5 billion a year. This includes the costs of the environmental destruction associated with mining and drilling. But some of this damage is not reparable at any cost. The oil and toxic chemicals spills in creeks and rivers from fracking, the broken pipelines, and the mountain top removal for coal mining are never completely restored.
In October of this year, representatives of the major oil companies testified at a congressional hearing. There they reluctantly admitted that burning fossil fuels “contributes to climate change,” but denied responsibility for the disinformation on the cause of the warming climate. (It’s hard to imagine who else would have anything to gain by spreading doubt on the causes of climate change.) They also claimed that they are investing in clean energy. Yet just one month later they have bid over $191 million for oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Haven’t they learned anything in the ten years since the DeepWater Horizon explosion and oil spill?
We can only assume that their solution to the problem is for all of us to turn down our thermostats, inflate our tires and eat less beef while oil, gas and coal industries continue to spew 5.1 billion metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere yearly.
There are many reasons to reduce our dependence on these dirty fuels and none to continue relying upon them. If the climate scientists are wrong about our warming climate and we greatly reduce our emissions, what will be the result? The Natural Resources Defense Council reports that climate change and fossil fuel pollution costs the U.S. $820 billion every year.
But those are just the financial effects. What about the asthmatic children desperately gasping for air during their frantic rides to the ER? What about premature deaths from lung disease and heart attacks caused by polluted air? What about the pollution of our environment and the extinction of some of our most beloved species?
We all care about our children and grandchildren who will have to live with the effects of climate change. Yet, many children are not learning about climate change because their schools do not include the subject in science classes.
The fossil fuel cover-up and refusal to clean up the damage has gone on too long. Our children weren’t around in 1959, but they will have to live with the effects of that cover-up. Many adults have shirked the task of changing it. We need to give our children the education they need to do better than we have.
Lana Gulden is President of Susquehanna Valley Progress and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.