“The Millionaire” was a TV series that aired from 1955-1960 and it featured a millionaire who wrote checks for a million dollars to men or women who were downtrodden and who, according to the millionaire’s investigation, deserved a chance to “start over” and rebuild their life.
At 10 years old, I was in awe of the millionaire’s kindness and how he helped many people rebuild their lives and start anew with their check for $1 million. The only thing the millionaire wanted was to remain anonymous. I remember thinking I wanted to be just like him when I grew up!
Fast forward to the 1960s when I was instantly drawn (like so many others) to the Beatles and I can still remember the looks on my parent’s faces as Ed Sullivan introduced them and they began playing. My mom and dad looked like they were being invaded by the loud music and they wondered how and why Ed Sullivan welcomed them to his show.
Like many others, I loved the Beatles and their songs. Although many of their songs were outstanding to me, there was one that became my favorite in 1971 when John Lennon introduced “Imagine” with the help of his wife, Yoko Ono. That song still fills my heart and mind to this day.
It begins “Imagine there’s no heaven, it’s easy if you try, no hell below us, above us only sky, imagine all the people livin’ for today.” What? No heaven or hell? Everyone living for today? Is it possible?
The song continues: “Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, nothing to kill or die for, and no religion, too. Imagine all the people, livin’ life in peace.” What? Everyone going to whatever country they choose without a problem? and all of them are living in peace and most likely without nuclear weapons or any weapons designed to kill lots of people? and what about those who think greed and religion are two of the world’s biggest problems?
And then the refrain that tugs at my heart-strings: ‘You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one, I hope some day you’ll join us, and the world can live as one.” I’ve always wondered how many other dreamers are out there and how many look the other way and think, “that will never happen!”
The final stanza just rips at my soul: “Imagine no possessions, I wonder if you can, no need for greed or hunger, A true brotherhood of man, Imagine all the people, sharing all the world.”
This Old Codger still cries whenever I hear this song. John Lennon was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 1980, by a crazed man who wanted to go down in history as the man who killed John Lennon. I think I totally forgot his name shortly after Lennon’s death. Look it up on Mr. Google if you want to know his name because I’m not going to acknowledge him. However, last month he was up for parole and denied for the 12th time.
I often wonder how many crazed men and/or women are somewhere out there and how many dreamers are out there to help put this world on a path to peace and prosperity for all? My wife and I support a variety of charities, and if I ever become a millionaire, I’ll probably start a new TV show called “The Return of the Millionaire.” Until then, we’ll just keep supporting the charities we choose.
There’s an old saying that says “if you can dream it, you can achieve it.” If you’re a dreamer, now is the time to speak out and look forward to a kinder, more peaceful world. My New Year’s wish is “IMAGINE THAT!” Imagine caring and giving as a new way of living. and thank you, John Lennon, and your wife, Yoko Ono, for your years of singing/teaching.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.