It started out as a bit of hopeful news this fall as projections started to emerge about a significant increase in the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), all based on automatic adjustments linked to inflation.
The current projection puts the 2023 Social Security benefit increase at about 8.7 percent, what will likely be the largest COLA hike for Social Security recipients in 42 years. The official number is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 13, and will take effect on Jan. 1.
Unfortunately, the other side of the story is infuriating.
In an insightful news story filed by Tim Grant of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, we learn that the Social Security income boost could force some Social Security recipients to pay taxes on 85 percent of their benefits, rather than on 50 percent of their Social Security income.
“As benefits are increased through the COLA, the government is going to claw them back through higher income taxes, because more and more people are being pushed into having more of their Social Security benefits be taxed,” said Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University, who was quoted in Grant’s story.
“In addition, they may lose benefit eligibility for programs like food stamps, Medicaid or Section 8 housing benefits because those thresholds may not be indexed for inflation,” Kotlikoff noted.
In addition to all of that, an increase in Medicare Part B premiums in 2023 also would offset a portion of the COLA increases for Social Security recipients who have Medicare premiums deducted directly from their benefit payments, according to information published by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).
Social Security benefits have been automatically adjusted for inflation annually since 1975, based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) an official measure of the monthly price change in a market basket of goods and services, including food, energy and medical care, AARP notes.
Because of inflation, that annual Social Security benefit increase hit 11.2 percent in 1981.
With much lower inflation in recent years, it has ranged from zero percent in 2015 to 5.9 percent for this current year.
Our senior citizens, especially those highly dependent on Social Security benefits, continue to be squeezed by consumer inflation, taxes and benefits at nearly every side of the spectrum.
As we approach the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, this is clearly a topic that should be addressed by current federal officials and all candidates seeking election to Congress.
All Social Security recipients deserve responses to these concerns.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.