I worked for Lycoming Engines for almost 40 years and had the privilege of knowing and working with Joe Diblin over the years. The only way to describe Joe was to say, he was the “perfect gentleman” and always made everyone feel they were the most important person.
One of my favorite things I recall about Joe was the day I went to his office and he was on the phone. He pointed to the chair and held up one finger indicating that I should wait until he finished with the call. I browsed over his desk and noticed a beautiful burgundy leather-bound book about two inches thick on his desk. Looking closer, in beautiful gold letters on the cover it said “All I Know About Lycoming Engines,” by Joe Diblin. Joe had written many articles about Lycoming Engines over the years and I thought this must be a collection of those articles finally put together under one title. I picked the book up and when I opened it, believe it or not, the book was filled with nothing but blank pages! I looked at Joe, who was still talking on the phone and he just gave me that typical wonderful Joe Diblin smile and a wink.
I can safely say Joe Diblin was the most decent man I ever met and I was very fortunate to be called his friend. As a matter of fact, both my grandfather and my father knew Joe long before I did, and I know they felt the same way about Joe. One of the big highlights for me was being able to attend his 100th birthday a few years back at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. The banquet room was completely filled with friends and it was wonderful for Joe to celebrate his special day greeting each one before the day ended.
The world has lost one of its best, and I know Joe will have a huge group of friends waiting to greet him when he arrives in Heaven. God Bless you Joe, and may you rest in peace knowing you personally made the world a better place.
Paul McBride,
Williamsport