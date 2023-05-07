All those who have experienced sexual assault: Raise your hand if you screamed.
My guess is that not many hands went up.
I didn’t scream. Never have I screamed when a man has tried to force himself on me. Never have I gone to the police. Never have I thought to check the date, or written about it in my journal. Nor do I think I told anyone about it at the time.
Why not? For reasons like those voiced by E. Jean Carroll on the witness stand in her civil suit against former President Donald Trump, whom she accuses of raping her. Because of the shock that someone would do that to you, sully your kindness, trash your friendliness to such an appalling degree. Invade you so intimately and brutally.
It makes your mind explode, trying to figure out what happened. You reexamine every moment, every word you uttered, every move you made, the clothes you wore. Had you somehow sent signals you’d never intended to send? Then you reexamine his gestures, his comments, the expression on his face at each moment. Had you missed signals? Misunderstood? Been naïve?
How could you have let this happen to you?
Then you try to figure out what to do next. Because you’re not sure how to interpret this whole event, it’s hard to tell a friend, much less go to the police. You try to imagine recounting the events in the clinical way that police will ask questions. Describing the events in stark detail to officers who might be men. Repeating graphic details when your thoughts are so mixed up. Will they believe you if you can’t remember it all and in logical order? Will you have to recount your entire sexual history? Will they believe you if you’re not bruised? If you didn’t fight back? Will they think you’re exaggerating if it was assault, but not rape?
The fact that women usually know their attacker further heightens the betrayal, confusion, self-questioning. And further, the complicates the idea of reporting it to the police or even telling a friend.
I did scream one time — or yell. While out for an afternoon bike ride, I came up behind a car stopped in the street with the passenger door open and one leg outside the car. I slowed to see if it was engine trouble, but the trouble lay elsewhere. The driver, a man, was shouting at the woman to get back in the car and the woman was telling the man to leave her alone. Then he grabbed her.
Without even thinking, I rode my bike right up to his side of the car and started yelling at the top of my lungs. “Get out of the car, she’s telling you to leave her alone, so leave her alone, get out of the car and get out of here!” I didn’t even know what I was yelling, I just wanted to attract attention, bring people out of their houses in this leafy, residential neighborhood. I kept yelling until he finally got out of the car and slunk away on foot. The woman didn’t thank me, didn’t even look at me as she came around the car, got in on the driver’s side, and took off.
Afterward, I was amazed that I’d had the nerve to take on that guy, considering I had been paralyzed each time it happened to me. But of course, sexual assault is about domination: When directed at me, I have been taken so unaware that I initially felt powerless to act. When witnessing it happen to someone else and not sucked into that vortex of domination, I didn’t hesitate to act. And later, had no trouble telling friends what had happened.
Trump’s lawyer, questioning Carroll on the stand, tried to diminish her credibility, using age-old tactics that make women hesitate to expose their attacker. But Carroll has come to terms with the damage Trump inflicted on her. She came to the trial clear-headed, explaining both her actions and small inconsistencies in her story. She is redefining our understanding of “the perfect victim,” and educating the public on the experience and impact of sexual violence.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University. She lives in Lewisburg.