The Democrats call conservatives/MAGA people deplorables, Nazis, fascists and extremists and use the media to drive home this point. Take a closer look.
Who held up the bloody head of President Trump? Who put on a skit depicting Trump being stabbed to death like Caesar? Who suggested the White House be blown up? Who started impeachment proceedings before Trump even took office? Who was absent during Trump’s inauguration? Who tore up Trump’s state of the union address as he addressed America? Who has attacked Trump and his family for six years? Who faked the Russian dossier? Democrats!
Hundreds of bits of information that State Department officials considered classified did end up in emails on Clinton’s private server. Clinton used a non-governmental email account on an unsecure server to transmit documents that were so classified that they were labeled “top secret.” James Comey told us that in 2016 Hillary Clinton had 110 classified emails on her private server, including — “seven email chains concerning matters that were classified top secret special access level programs.” One of Clinton’s aides used a hammer to destroy two phones that were supposed to have been given up to the FBI as per a subpoena.
According to CBS News, Hillary Clinton’s private email server contained information that was classified at a higher level than “top secret.” Berger, President Clinton’s national security adviser, acknowledged that he intentionally took and destroyed copies of classified documents from the National Archives, according to Fox News.
Democrats “urged violence” against Trump and his supporters. In 2018, Democratic Ted Lieu of California said on MSNBC that if Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller, there would be “widespread civil unrest” as people would “take to the streets.” Similarly, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper agreed that if Trump fired Mueller, it would “set off a firestorm not only on the Hill but also in the streets.” Sen. Cory Booker urged people to answer a “call to action” to protest at the Capitol. “Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.” In 2018 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said civility was only an option if the Democrats controlled the legislative branch. Rep. Maxine Waters of California urged activists to physically confront the Trump administration in public places, saying, “You get out and create a crowd. You push back on them. You tell them they are not welcomed anymore or anywhere.” Sen. Jon Tester of Montana took it one step further, encouraging people to “punch Trump in the face,” etc.
Democrats calling the kettle black!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown