Standing in a checkout line Wednesday, sipping a Starbucks white chocolate mocha, I strained to hear a conversation between two casually dressed middle-aged men.
“I can’t think of the guy’s name,” one said. “You know, the guy who killed those college students in Idaho.”
“Oh, yeah — Bryan Kohberger,” the other guy said.
For a moment, I wondered if Mr. Kohberger had been tried and convicted — but no way. He was just arrested last week.
In the minds of millions, however, this case is a done deal. Just listen to CNN or almost any other media outlet, whose commentary and storylines are based on the assumption that he’s guilty. Occasionally, a commentator will throw in, almost apologetically, the word “accused,” but it’s treated as a trivial detail.
I’m not cracking on the media. Journalists need to follow leads aggressively. They can’t wait for a green light from cops, prosecutors or other official sources to chase down stories.
In this case, however, as in many others, reporting and commentary on the crime practically ignore the presumption of innocence, the most sacred principle in the U.S. legal system. Mr. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Given the publicity, it will be difficult for him to get a fair trial anywhere in the United States.
Police have arrested many innocent people, some of whom have spent decades in prison before the courts ruled they were wrongfully convicted and released. Over the last 30 years, nearly 80 people in Pennsylvania have been exonerated. Nationwide, in the last 45 years, 185 wrongly convicted prisoners on death row have been exonerated, including 10 in Pennsylvania.
Without the presumption of innocence, more innocent people would go to prison.
Mistaken witness identification, false confessions and prosecutorial or police misconduct are among the biggest reasons for wrongful convictions. Mistakes are also most likely to happen in high-profile murder cases like this one, with mounting public pressure to solve the case, or at least make an arrest.
Mr. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania and agreed to be extradited to Idaho. If police got the right guy, it would mean the maniac responsible for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would no longer threaten anyone. We all want that.
Details in the probable cause affidavit, including DNA at the crime scene and incriminating phone records, suggest a strong case against Mr. Kohberger. Still, the public knows little aside from what the police have told them. They aren’t getting daily briefings from defense attorneys. Either way, until the trial, it doesn’t matter if the case against Mr. Kohberger is weak or seemingly air-tight. The presumption of innocence is not about Mr. Kohberger; it’s about the principle of justice for all.
I served on a jury in Detroit 15 years ago that ended in a mistrial. After three days, we, as jurors, deadlocked: eight for acquittal, four for conviction. Our discussions showed me many people don’t understand the presumption of innocence, or a related legal principle: A suspect must be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
In this case, three of the jurors believed, at least initially, that “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” meant “probably committed the crime.” After I explained that “reasonable doubt:” didn’t mean 75% sure — it meant practically certain — the vote for acquittal went from 6-6 to 8-4, with two jurors changing their minds.
I voted for acquittal even though I acknowledged a solid chance the defendant committed the crime. But a solid chance is not beyond a reasonable doubt. The prosecution put up a poor case. I wasn’t going to send someone to prison because I thought he might have done it.
Everyone wants the presumption of innocence when he or she gets arrested. Respecting the presumption of innocence does not mean pulling back on a crime story; it might mean qualifying certain statements made by law enforcement, or regularly explaining that everyone must be presumed innocent, regardless of the crime.
If we lose the presumption of innocence, a flawed and often unfair and inequitable criminal justice system will become a straight-up instrument of tyranny and terror.
Pulitzer Prize winner Jeffery Gerritt is the editorial page editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.