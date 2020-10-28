In the 1970s and 80s when we were coming of age, on the day of our 18th birthdays, our dad, former Republican Mayor of Sunbury, Donald Morga. sent us to the courthouse to register to vote. No matter where we are or have been, we have always understood the great importance and the power of the democratic process of voting.
Growing up in a “political” family has its pros and cons. Our father was the Mayor of Sunbury for many years. We both began our adult life as registered Republicans. That said, life and its lessons has taken us both down a different ideological path and we are now both registered Democrats.
Some of the pros of growing up in a political family:
n You learn the incredible value of service to others and the fulfillment that comes from being a part of positive change.
n You get to engage with like-minded activists which can create meaningful life-long relationships that, if you are respectful human beings, are often across party lines giving a strong realization that there is beauty in understanding and respecting those who believe differently than you. One’s own life circumstances shapes their views, and it is an ever-evolving process.
Some of the cons:
n Politics is mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting.
n The sacrifices made impact your family beyond what you can imagine.
n Children of activists are often subjected to vile abuse by others who have no respect for differences of opinion.
n The hours devoted to small-town politics are great and compensation is next to nothing
But there is also a side to politics you do not know about unless you are from a political family yourself. The impact on family relationships when family members choose a different political path. In this incredibly heated political climate, families (like ours) are getting torn apart out of disrespect for differences of opinions.
As Nov. 3 rapidly approaches, we ask you to consider the following:
First and foremost, vote. It is not just a right and privilege it is also your civic duty.
Second: Ignore the garbage sent to you by people who judge you when you disagree with them. If someone cannot respect that your life has taken you on a different path, then their views should be irrelevant to you.
Third: Do your own research. Figure out on your own which candidate is most aligned with your values and ideology. If you are having trouble sorting through all the potential fiction online go to selectsmart.com. You answer about 25 questions regarding your positions on issues and it matches you with the candidate who most closely matches your ideology.
Fourth: Remember... character and the soul of our nation are also on the ballot this year, not just concrete issues.
Finally, this election will be over soon but family is forever. If you feel maligned keep your head held high and remember what a beautiful thing freedom is. By the grace of our founding fathers, we can have different political opinions, but it is only by human decency and dignity that we show respect for others who think differently. Use social media to find groups that support you. Refuse to be bullied, harassed or mocked into something other than what you know is right. Stand on principles and know that this too shall pass.
Heidi and Donna Morgan are former Sunbury residents. Heidi now lives in Jupiter, Fla., while Donna lives in Helsingborg, Sweden.