These last two weeks have been marked by protest against the social distancing safety measures imposed by state governments with the sometimes-confusing support as well as opposition (Go figure!) of the president of the United States. The basic gist of the argument used by the protestors is that our (meaning their) rights have been trampled (an accusation couched in the passive voice with the doer of the tyranny concealed, if ever so slightly).
Where to begin? First, the assumption that our rights are absolute is incorrect. There are times and situations where we do not have the unbound right to do what we please. Our founders always assumed that our sense of responsibility to others binds our rights. Our courts interpret and decide the limits of our right to assembly, for example, and as it turns out “public safety” is one recognized limiting factor. So, any protesters proclaiming “we don’t have our rights anymore” as one did recently is simply false. I am free to suggest in public “the president lies” without censor. My friends still have their guns and ammunition. The protestors wielding their military-style weapons still possess them (although their relevance to this issue escapes me). I seem still to have a right to trial by jury. Although no longer a burning issue, I take solace in knowing no British soldier (or American for that matter) has been or will be quartered in my house without my permission.
Before making a “woe is me; my rights are gone” lament, those who demonstrated against the quarantine measures taken to combat COVID-19 need read the first nine amendments to the Constitution as they address individual rights with the tenth addressing rights reserved to the states. Take a breath. Our rights are intact.
Second, religious zealots aside, rights are granted by the people in common and are amendable by them. God did not give us our rights; “We the People of the United States,”are the authors and granters of rights. In the current pandemic, it is not an individual’s right to willfully endanger the body public. Responsibility limits rights for we are in this together.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland