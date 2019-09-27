I’m old enough to remember when we could trust Fred Keller to be forthright with his constituents. That was before he went to Washington.
Now he says about the impeachment inquiry that “Democrats are determined at any cost to delegitimize our duly elected president. Enough is enough.” Mr. Keller needs to talk to the real issue here — that the president admitted that he asked the leader of a foreign country to look for damaging information about a political rival at the same time that he was withholding U.S. government funds duly allocated for the defense of that nation.
Mr. Keller needs to tell us whether he thinks that’s a problem. Currently, it sounds like he doesn’t.
Ben Marsh,
Lewisburg