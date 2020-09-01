When The Great Recession weakened the nation’s economy, the Obama administration appropriated extra millions of dollars for the states to maintain public schools at their current levels. In Pennsylvania, Governor Rendell cut the state education budget for 2009 and 2010 and used the federal money to fund the local school districts at their existing levels.
When the extra federal education funding ran out in 2011, Governor Corbett increased the Pennsylvania education budget by $500 million, which was not nearly enough to maintain all of the local public schools at their current level.
As a result, any smaller, poorer rural schools, such as Mifflinburg and Midd-West, saw their total federal and state subsidy decrease significantly. For example, Milton lost $1,382,885 and Shikellamy lost $1,825,397.
Therefore, many school districts were forced to increase taxes, decrease staff, freeze salaries and wages of their employees, close school buildings and reduce academic programs and extracurricular activities, etc.
Why didn’t the Corbett administration accept its state responsibility to adequately fund public education by increasing the Pennsylvania state education budget appropriately instead of forcing the smaller, poorer rural schools to accept the burden?
It’s the Republican way — let the poor and middle-class pay!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove