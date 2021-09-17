Like Paul Harvey used to say, this is the rest of the story.
Representative Keller lauded all he had done for his constituents in Sunday’s newspaper (Sept. 12).
All the following were no votes from him: Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, American Rescue Plan, Equality Act, Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, Protecting Older Workers against Discrimination Act, Paycheck Fairness Act, John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Consumer Protection and Recovery Act, establishing the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Farm Workforce Protection Act, Protecting the Right to Organize Act, Comprehensive Debt Collection and Improvement Act, the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act just to name a few.
Since these highlight that you have voted against women, unions, farmers, veterans, and the LGBTQ communities, who is left?
Let me answer that with your yes vote to reject the electoral votes of Pennsylvania in last November’s Presidential Election. Along the way you have voted against your constituents best interests rather consistently.
Nice try Sunday, but it is still too early in the fall for a major snowstorm.
Stanley Share,
Milton