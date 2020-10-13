For a short time, I taught business law to college undergrads, to whom I expressed fondness for a quote from one time, now-deceased Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. From his writings, he is perhaps best known for saying, “The right most valued by all civilized men [and probably women, too] is the right to be left alone.” This downright libertarian pronouncement still holds much appeal for me, and, I would suspect, for many who, unlike me, consider themselves “Republicans.”
Of course, living in civilized society persistently encroaches on our privacy, on the desire that we be permitted to live our lives, and go about our business and leisure pursuits “of happiness” without having to fend off intrusion by government, sometimes in the form of taxes, or sometimes in the form of societal norms, like traffic laws or environmental regulation. Otherwise stated, one’s right to be left alone extends only so far as what one does by oneself doesn’t impact negatively upon others: without taxes, we’d be unable to support institutions which, on balance, are helpful, like firefighters, refuse collectors, police and government officials at all levels, municipal, state and federal, in executive, judicial and legislative functions. Likewise, regulations usually come into being with good intentions, often to keep us safe.
In its broadest sense, socialism includes the use of tax dollars for institutions like fire companies, police, trash collection, licensing, courts, and environmental protection. Over time, and since the industrial revolution, we have become a bit (though not nearly enough) sensitized to the reality that those exercising unfettered business rights to make profits were taking advantage of their right to be left alone by making stuff, without taking into account the resulting environmental cost to everyone for doing so. Rather, that cost was “externalized,” meaning it was passed on to others without planning and without factoring that cost into the price of the resources, goods or services produced. In a sense, developers often got rich by passing those costs on to others; it was just, seemingly, good business.
And so, we have come to the point when any encroachment on liberty, like wearing a mask to protect self and others from a virus for which there is as yet no cure, is judged by some, in a narrow, libertarian way, not by its potential benefit to society as a whole, but for its inconvenience to the individual. Why isn’t safe, affordable housing a fundamental right? Why is one’s health a market commodity, reserving the best health care for those who can afford the best coverage (or, if you are a sitting president, deserving of the high-cost Cadillac treatment because it’s at the expense of our respective tax dollars?)
When will we appreciate that regulations motivated by environmental awareness reflect the reality that as far as preserving Mother Earth, there is no free lunch, and for the future’s sake, we must plan, recognize external costs and pay as we go, rather than passing those costs to those in a potentially devastated future? Our careless and deceitful president, so far a COVID survivor, through no virtue of his own, and by reason of outstanding and extremely expensive health care provided him at taxpayer expense, cannot lose the mentality that it remains good business (it really isn’t) to stay rich by having others pay for whatever it is you are selling. Maybe it’s time for a president with a plan to benefit someone other than himself.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.